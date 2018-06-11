Indian Embassy In Muscat Claims That Minor Girl Is Happy With Her 77-Year-Old Omani Husband

In a tweet, the Indian Embassy in Muscat claimed that the 16-year-old minor Hyderabadi girl is happy with the 77-year-old Omani husband and hence they could not bring her back from him.

“The Embassy had requested concerned Omani authorities for repatriation of (the minor). They have informed that she has indicated to them in a written statement that she is happy with her husband and does not want to return to India and wishes to continue staying with her husband in Oman,” the tweet said.

In response, it received severe flak on social media. People questioned the statement’s credibility and requested them to speak to the minor girl in person. The Embassy later tweeted that they would try to speak to the minor.

The girl was married to the Oman national last year in May at Jalpally guest house. This came to light last year in August when the minor’s mother lodged a complaint at the Falaknuma police station alleging that her husband, his sister, Ghousia Begum, and brother-in-law, Sikander, “sold” the girl to the Omani man for Rs 5 lakh.

After the complaint and investigation, Ghousia and Sikander were arrested by the Hyderabad police. The mother had also claimed that the girl informed her parents over the phone that her husband was mentally and physically torturing her.