Indian Drag Queen Randy Scarhol Shares How Impersonating Lady Gaga Gave Her A Gender Identity

Till now, I was under the impression that it’s usually gay men who perform in drag as women. Therefore, before speaking to a real Drag Queen today, I did a little internet browsing that introduced me to the stories of Trans and gay men/women who’ve been performing as Drag Queens for decades. I also happened to discover the term Drag King (I blame RuPaul Charles) and learned that one’s gender identity or physical characteristics don’t play any role in being either of these.

During my conversation with Randy Scarhol from Bangalore, she revealed that being a Drag Queen could help her resolve the old identity-crisis, hence leading her to recognize herself as a Trans woman finally.

Read the excerpts from our recent interview with this cult fashion model and creative entertainer below:

Would you like to share your story from before you christened yourself Randy Scarhol?

Sure, except for my previous (birth) name. I stopped using it to let go of my past that was full of insecurities.

So yeah, this is Randy who was born in a typical Bengali family in Kolkata. My family moved to Bangalore when I was small. I remember preferring everything feminine around me and in my closet. As far as I remember, it was at the age of 16 when I came out to my parents as a ‘gay man.’ Obviously, I was super confused and hence, grew up weird and perplexed.

How was your life in college?

My dress-sense had a lot of femme touch and I enjoyed colouring my hair every now and then. Though I was never bullied directly by my college mates, I often got laughed at behind my back and was mostly alienated by my classmates. Other than this, the most traumatic incident was when I was sexually assaulted by some cis-men who were complete strangers to me. I don’t understand from where they developed hatred towards me. I now feel that it was the town Belgaum (Karnataka) I was studying Architecture at which was extremely homophobic.

I am sorry about that. Did you report?

I tried approaching the authorities but somewhere I was sure that my case would be sidelined because I physically appeared like a man.

Was it during this time that you discovered the world of drag?

It was only last year that I introduced myself to this beautiful, beautiful world. I decided to live in it so I could give more space to my femme side to grow and breathe. Growing up, I was sure I weren’t a man and always felt as if I was living in the body of a woman.

By working on myself to become a Drag Queen, I could unveil a side of mine which wasn’t hesitant of anything/anyone. During this time, I declared myself a Trans woman. Of course, this move came as a bigger shock to my family as I had finally stopped considering myself a man anymore.

Did you ever consider a sex-change operation?

I haven’t really thought about it yet, but why not!

Do you speak for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community?

I don’t call myself an activist because I am not a part of a big social protest yet. However, I make sure I use my platform on social media and while performing as a Drag Queen to address the many issues that are needed to be worked upon. Also, I am a badass feminist.

What do you do to keep yourself financially stable?

I perform across the country as a Drag Queen and also do modeling for various fashion brands. We generally don’t have a mass audience but an underground one which is devoted to this kind of art and fashion.

Drag performers are known for an exaggerated fashion sense. How do you like incorporating the femme style in your look?

My style keeps evolving. Currently, I’m into the layering phase and you will spot me doing high-waist skirts/pants with tees and long summer jackets.

You’re right, we do make overstatements when it comes to makeup. My beloved brand is Kryolan, which, let me tell you, is a favourite among many Drag Queens. When I’m performing, I mostly try to look like my idol Lady Gaga. Interesting fact: this wardrobe choice makes me one of the first Indian Drag Queens who’s successfully impersonated Gaga.

Lastly, what holds in the future?

I am on the verge of completing my education. After that, I will continue with what I’m doing right now – creating visual content with like-minded brands.

(cover picture courtesy: Sumalika & Shreya Chitre)