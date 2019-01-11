Indian Designer Aneeth Arora Awarded With Threads Of Excellence Award By Ministry Of Textiles

“When I was a student, I used to visit Dastkari and other local fares to meet the artisans. Later, I began traveling to places like Karnataka and Arunachal Pradesh to meet people working in the field of handloom. I remember staying with them in their beautiful tiny huts for days to learn more about their art and folk culture. I still do it annually. Traveling has helped me revive embroideries like Jamdani, Kasuti, Murgi stitch, etc.”

Does that sound to you like a person who is dedicated to her work- mind, body, and soul? Well, that’s who designer Aneeth Arora is. Last Indian Women Blog had chatted with her, she was busy with her creations under her label Péro, whose team consists of underprivileged artisans (mostly, women).

Describing her label, she had said, “Péro Couture is both floaty to look feminine, and embellished to feel ethnic. The billowy fabrics in soothing colors and careful details together create Péro. For me, a Péro woman cannot be classified. Boundaries do not define her. Her wardrobe has clothes that fit every culture she has been to or desires to explore.”

Well, with that level of dedication, it comes as no surprise that she is one of the Indian designers who has been awarded the ‘Threads of Excellence’ award by the Ministry of Textiles. Designers Rajesh Pratap Singh and Rahul Mishra also received this honour.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the government of India, Ministry of Textiles, for the work we have done in taking Indian traditions to the global platform. This will inspire a lot of upcoming designers to continue working with the weavers and craftspeople, which will in turn help keep the heritage of traditional Indian textiles alive,” Aneeth said.

You go, girl!

