Indian Dalit Women Presented Accounts Of Caste-Based Violence At United Nations Forum

For the first time, a Dalit women’s collective held a side event at the 38th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council during the conference to fight against caste-based violence. The council is currently underway in Geneva.

The All India Dalit Mahila Adhikar Manch (AIDMAM) is a collective of Dalit women and girls, which works as an advocacy forum. It released a report titled ‘Voices Against Caste Impunity: Narratives of Dalit Women’ and showed a short documentary, #DalitWomenFight.

The report talks about caste-based violence, and the struggles survivors go through to get justice. It hopes to take the conversation forward on what policy measures can be taken to address the issue. “Dalit women are facing various kinds of extremely brutal violence and a culture of collusion between different authorities to protect perpetrators of crimes against Dalit women,” the report said, according to Hindustan Times.

The conference also had a panel to recommend steps that can be taken to fight for justice. The panel comprised of UN member of the committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination Rita Isazk-Ndiaye, UN Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women Dubravka Šimonović, and Supreme Court advocate Vrinda Grover.

Asha Kowtal, General Secretary of the All India Dalit Mahila Adhikar Manch, who led the presentation, said, “Our narrative is not of victimhood; we want to make it known to the world that our fight is against those who spread venom and bias which obstruct our right to life. #Dalitwomenfight is one such initiative that attempts to foreground the voices of Dalit women from our villages to the United Nations.”

Vrinda Grover, one of the panelists, said, “The failure of courts to provide justice to India’s most discriminated and vulnerable women compels us to probe the underlying systemic and institutionalised challenges,” and called for stronger action.

Data from the National Crime Records Bureau was presented to testify to the situation. The National Family Health Survey (4th round) shows that 33.2% of women from the Scheduled Castes experience physical violence since the age of 15 compared to 19.7% in the ‘Other’ category. In the past decade (2007-2017), there has been a 66% growth in crimes against Dalits, as per the National Crime Records Bureau. The data revealed that among Dalits, crimes faced by Dalit women were the highest.

On the other hand, the documentary film tells a story of a 17-year-old girl from a Scheduled Caste who was sexually assaulted and killed in Haryana in 2017. Her family is still awaiting compensation while one accused named in the FIR is yet to be jailed. This was one of the three testimonies presented by Kotwal at the event.

