Indian Cricket Team’s Coach Changes, Captain Mithali Raj Calls For The Team To Regroup

After India lost to Bangladesh in the Asia Cup (T20) twice, including the final, the team’s coach Tushar Arothe stepped down from his post. This coaching change has happened for the second time in two years. And just days after team captain Mithali Raj called on the team to regroup quickly.



“When we meet at the camp here in a week, the first thing to do is regroup,” Mithali said on Friday. “These things are part of a sportsperson’s life. You should know your priorities. You have a tour coming up. There is World Cup to prepare for. So I wouldn’t dwell on this much.”

As we know this sudden change is not a new thing as in April 2017, coach Purnima Rau was removed less than two months before the ICC World Cup. And this time too, the T20 World Cup in West Indies is just four months away.

“I cannot say much,” Mithali said. “When it comes to management decisions, the BCCI is the sole authority. Why they take certain decisions, only they can answer. I wouldn’t want to divulge anything from the meeting which happened in the boardroom.”

“But as a senior, I can only see to it that whoever is coaching, I would not go against him or her. As a player, I will look up to the coach to help the team and keep it together,” she added. “When the girls come to the camp, as an experienced player, it’s my duty to direct them towards the right goals. Such incidents do affect the team morale sometimes. I can’t say that nobody reads newspapers and that nobody is being asked. It’s there everywhere.”

“But when you are competing at the highest level, whatever the resources, you have to make the best use of them. We have a good side. But we need to strategize better because T20 is fast-paced. You need to have all your plans in place well ahead.”

Mithali hopes that their upcoming limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka will bear better results as it is important for them to win.

“The five T20s will help us gain the confidence which we lost a bit after the Asia Cup. We need to win so that when we get to the World Cup we are confident and go in with a lot of positivity,” Mithali said.

