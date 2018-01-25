Indian Couple Embarks On Voyage To Antarctica To Raise Awareness About Climate Change

The dream of taking a trip to Antartica is finally coming true for Akshat and Sona on February 28. There are not many who dream about going to Antartica, and this couple is among the few who have been selected to be a part of the 80-member contingent of explorers to the continent.

The expedition to Antartica is under the leadership of Sir Robert Swan, the first person to have walked to the North Pole and the South Pole. The main aim of this voyage is to bring awareness regarding the quickly changing climatic conditions across the globe. The couple will be part of an 80-member team, selected from across the world.

Through this expedition, explorers will study the impact of climate change on Antarctica, visit research laboratories and undergo leadership training. Following the voyage, all explorers including the Indian couple will make people aware of the urgency to fight changing climatic conditions.

According to the report of Indian Express, Sona, originally from Rajasthan, believes that changing climate condition is the most important issue that mankind is facing today and it should be addressed as soon as possible. “We can each do our part to reduce the long-term effects of climate change by taking action within our own lives and supporting wider efforts in our community. We aim to learn more through this expedition and give our bit back to the community to promote a sustainable future,” says Sona.

Responding to a query as to why Antartica was chosen for the expedition, Akshat said, “Antarctica has pristine snow-covered landscapes with a variety of rare wildlife. It affects temperature and the ocean systems all over the world. Global warming is having an impact on Antarctica with melting ice, rising sea levels and icebergs breaking off the mainland. Such aspects could result in flooding of major coastal cities and mass displacement of human settlements across the globe. This Antarctica expedition will give us an opportunity to experience the impact of Climate Change first hand and equip us with the knowledge to amplify the importance of immediate action.”

During the expedition, both Akshat and Sona will be maintaining a daily log, along with video footage. After they come back from the journey, the couple plans to create awareness and educate people about the rapidly changing climate through every means. They will be holding talks, writing blogs, and reaching out to the youth through schools and youth communities. They also plan to make women realise their potential and motivate them to dream big.

