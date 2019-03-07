Indian Coffee House To Hire Women For The First Time In Its History

Started by the Coffee Board in the 1940s, the ‘Indian Coffee House’ was established as a cooperative by communist leader A K Gopalan in 1958, who took over the leadership of the employees who lost their jobs when the board closed several coffee houses in different cities throughout India in mid-1950s.

While the Coffee House had never employed women at its outlets in its 61-year-long history, in a welcome move it has decided now to bring about a change.

Speaking about the move, P V Balakrishnan, the president of the Indian Coffee Workers’ Cooperative Society, Kannur said, “When the world is changing and women are breaking into top roles in all professions, it is high time the Coffee House opened its door to them. Our society functions in the entire Malabar region, including Palakkad, and I feel happy that we have set a model for the entire establishment.”

As of now, six women have joined the establishment as staffers at three outlets in Kannur and Kozhikode, however, if the plan turns out to be successful, the society will hire more women.

“Initially, they have been appointed as kitchen assistants and have been put on day duty. We will deploy them in service after they acquire the required skills,” Balakrishnan added.

Shamna Rajesh, who joined the outlet on March 5 at Plaza Junction in Kannur town with Reeba Rajesh, said, “It has been a totally new experience.”

