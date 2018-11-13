Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Hearts With Her Gesture Towards Unwell Mascot

What makes cricket such a heartwarming sport is to watch is partly because of the non-sporting moments that we sometimes catch on the field.

Recently, we witnessed one such moment, thanks to Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. In a recent match against Pakistan, when she noticed that the child acting as the mascot was feeling unwell, she waited for the national anthem to be played, and then carried her off the field herself. While it’s not known what was ailing the child, Kaur wanted to make sure she didn’t injure herself further.

https://twitter.com/NaaginDance/status/1061651193766662144

Twitter noticed this and was all praise for Kaur.

https://twitter.com/Sudhirbalakrish/status/1062198056584589312

Khushboo on Twitter Harmanpreet Kaur Carried a Girl Who Fell Ill During India-Pakistan Clash. She is the first women cricketer to score 103 runs with 51 balls.😍😍 I have only one heart…why she is stealing it again and again??🤗🇮🇳♥️🇮🇳 #HarmanpreetKaur #INDvPAK #iccwomensworldcup2018

https://twitter.com/ClarenceMendon3/status/1062228237768712192

