Indian Artist Launches Photo Project On PCOS Encouraging Women To Normalise The Medical Condition

PCOS is a common hormonal problem faced by thousands of girls around the world. Women with PCOS produce higher-than-normal amounts of male hormones. This hormone imbalance causes them to skip periods and makes it harder for them to get pregnant.

Artist Ankita Das, a student of National Institute of Fashion Technology in Kolkata, was diagnosed with PCOS at the mere age of 15. Instead of giving up, she turned her nightmare into a surreal artwork.

From excessive bleeding to struggling with facial hair that massively dropped her confidence, the then-teenager struggled with her declining health condition while popping pills day and night. “One morning I saw hair on my face, and I felt ugly and abnormal. I started telling people that I had an incurable disease. It is hilarious, in retrospect, because of my childish way of dealing with it,” she remembers.

To embrace her disorder and also help others come out of its trauma, she came up with an art photography project at college with PCOS as its theme. It was titled ‘Your Acystant to PCOS – a play on the word cyst.’ Explaining the project, she tells Scroll, “During my research, I realised that women with PCOS do not have in-depth knowledge about it. They commonly associate only hirsutism and excessive bleeding with it. So, the first part started with the terminology. The second part was the physical symptoms, which everyone talks about and focuses on. And the third was the psychological part. The three parts served as step-by-step guidance.”

On her Behance page, the artist describes her objective that’s directed towards the men, too. She writes, “The series also needs to initiate a feeling of sensitivity in the men so that they are well equipped and educated enough about this if any of their female relatives or counterparts are suffering from PCOS.” During the interview with Scroll, she adds, “Once in school, some boys made fun of me saying that I had a beard [referring to my sideburns]. I wanted to disappear. In a world where I saw girls my age, looking pretty and not having to worry about their diet or anything, I felt different.”

To metaphorically portray the symptoms of PCOS and express the depression women majorly go through because of it, Ankita used various everyday objects to narrate the story. She describes, “I wanted to be subtle and portray the intricacies of the disease in a more metaphorical, rather than a direct manner. So I started associating things with the symptoms.” As Scroll describes it, she used a face covered in bubble wrap is used to symbolise acne, while a hairy coconut is used to denote hirsutism.

Scroll down to check out her artwork and let us know how you like it:

