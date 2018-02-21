Indian And Canadian Govts Launch Bilateral Programme To Promote Women Entrepreneurs

In the wake of promoting startups and especially women entrepreneurs, the Indian and Candian governments have come up with a new bilateral programme. The programme has been launched to support entrepreneurs from both the countries and aims at accelerating 20 startups under the supervision of Zone Startups India.

Zone Startups India, which is the Indian extension of Global accelerator Zone Startups, would conduct and operate this programme. It boasts of enough experience working on the challenges faced by startups and that’s why makes up as the apt choice for the role.

Ran under the supervision of Toronto-based Ryerson Futures Inc., Zone Startups is responsible for operating multiple accelerators in India and Canada. It is in parts funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. With initiatives like empoWer and the Next BIG Idea Contest, they have already proved their mettle in the field.

“We are proud to be identified as the enabling bridge between the two countries, to build a culture of entrepreneurs, and a network of startups. Our endeavor is to be able to identify hi-tech, hi-potential startups and provide them with 360 degrees support to help them grow their businesses,” said Ajay Ramasubramaniam, Director (India), Zone Startups in an interaction with Your Story.

Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains and Dr. Anita Gupta, Associate Head, NSTEDB, DST came up with the announcement to initiate the programme on February 20. Talking about the same, Dr. Anita Gupta said, “DST, the government of India are pleased to partner with Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Canada to accelerate innovation value chain and technology commercialization through initiatives have a g special focus on women entrepreneurs of both the countries. Such a bilateral engagement facilitated by key stakeholders, govt, accelerators, incubators and companies aim to lead ways for better economic and social development of both the countries.”

The bilateral programme has been jointly funded by the Canadian and Indian Governments. It would aim to identify 20 startups per year for the coming two years. The selected startups would be then guided and supported a market access programme. The initiative has a special bent towards promoting women entrepreneurs and work is being done in the same direction. The programme is a part of the Canada-India S&T Agreement.

