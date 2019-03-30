Indian-American Lawyer Neomi Jehangir Rao Sworn In As Judge Of District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals

Neomi Jehangir Rao, a prominent Indian-American lawyer, has been sworn in as US Circuit Judge for the powerful District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals. On Tuesday, she was sworn in by US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

Appointed in place of US Supreme Court Judge Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Rao comes from a family of Parsi physicians from India but was raised in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

She has been the comment editor of the University of Chicago Law Review, executive editor of the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy for the Symposium edition and clerked from 1999 to 2000 for Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

