Indian-American Diplomat Uzra Zeya Accuses US President Of Racial And Gender Discrimination

Indian-Amercian diplomat Uzra Zeya, who had resigned from the administration of the United States government after working for 27 years earlier this year, has called out US President Donald Trump for racial and gender discrimination.

In the last week Politico’s article titled ‘Trump Is Making American Diplomacy White Again’, Zeya spoke about the administration becoming dominated by white people.

“In the first five months of the Trump administration, the department’s three most senior African-American career officials and the top-ranking Latino career officer were removed or resigned abruptly from their positions, with white successors named in their places. In the months that followed, I observed top-performing minority diplomats be disinvited from the secretary’s senior staff meeting, relegated to FOIA duty (well below their abilities), and passed over for bureau leadership roles and key ambassadorships,” Zeya said, as reported by the Times of India.

Zeya said as per her analysis with data sourced from the American Foreign Service Association, Trump administration has nominated 64 percent white non-Hispanic males of all ambassadorial nominations – a 7 percentage point jump as compared to the trend seen during the Obama years.

“President Trump stands out from his six predecessors in his failure so far to nominate a single African-American female ambassador; African-American women made up 6 percent of all ambassadors under President Barack Obama and 5 percent under President George W Bush, who had two African-American secretaries of state,” she wrote in the piece.

Zeya further noted that the upward trend seen in the past few decades as regards to appointment of female ambassadors has also been reversed under the Trump regime.

The US State Department led by Mike Pompeo has challenged Zeya’s claims. A spokesperson said the Secretary “has placed incredible emphasis on staffing up the State Department and increasing diversity as well as reinvigorating and restoring the finest diplomatic corps in the world”.

Zeya concluded by saying that it’s difficult “to leverage diversity with a Senior Foreign Service that remains 88.8 percent white and more than two-thirds male. The most meaningful step toward rebuilding a State Department that looks like America is electing a president who cherishes our legacy as a nation of immigrants and diversity as one of many strengths that make our diplomatic corps—and America as a whole—truly great.”

Zeya was born in the United States to Indian immigrants. She was working in the State Department when she decided to quit after a service spanning 27 years.

H/T: The Times of India