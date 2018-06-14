Indian American Dhivya Suryadevara To Become The First Ever Female CFO At Automaker Giant GM

Indian-American origin Dhivya Suryadevara has been named the chief financial officer of General Motors, the largest automaker in the United States. This makes her the first ever female CFO that the automaker giant would have.

39-year-old Dhivya hails from Chennai and has been serving as the Vice President of General Motors since July 2017. She will replace Chuck Stevens, the current CFO at GM on September 1.

She would be reporting to Mary Barra, 56, the chief executive officer (CEO) who has been heading the company since 2014. Turns out that Barra and Suryadevara are going to be the first women in their respective positions in the auto industry since no other significant automaker around the globe has a female CEO, nor a CEO and CFO both of whom happen to be women.

In fact, Dhivya’s new position in the company would put her in the very concise list of S&P 500 companies where women happen to be the CEO and CFO.

Dhivya moved to the US at the age of 22 after finishing her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Madras in Chennai. She then pursued her business administration (MBA) from Harvard University.

She is a qualified CFA and CA and boasts of an illustrious career having worked in UBS and PricewaterhouseCoopers in the past before she joined GM in 2005 at the age of 25.

“Dhivya’s experience and leadership in several key roles throughout our financial operations positions her well to build on the strong business results we’ve delivered over the last several years,” Barra said in a statement as per a report by Hindustan Times.