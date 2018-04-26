Indian- American Democrat Hiral Tipirneni Loses US Special Election By A Very Narrow Margin

Indian-American Democrat Hiral Tipirneni lost the congressional by-elections for the US House of Representatives in a heavily Republican constituency in Arizona, ending just five points behind her rival Debbie Lesko.

As the margin by which she lost is so less, she has not lost confidence and plans to try again in the November mid-term elections. Even though it wasn’t a victory, Lesko only managed to win by just five extra points than Tipirneneni, that too in such a heavily Republican district, and thus a victory for the Donald Trump presidency.

“Congratulations to Republican Debbie Lesko on her big win in the Special Election for Arizona House seat,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

“Tuesday’s narrow victory by Republican Debbie Lesko over a Democratic political newcomer sends a big message to Republicans nationwide: Even the reddest of districts in a red state can be in play this year,” wrote the Associated Press.

Tipirneni’s narrow defeat is proof of the fact that the votes are in her favor, which may, hopefully, lead to a victory in the elections in November.

H/T: Hindustan Times