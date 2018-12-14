Indian-American Anurima Bhargava Appointed As Commissioner To The USCIRF For Advocating Religious Freedom

Indian-American Anurima Bhargava has been appointed as a Commissioner to the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), an independent, bipartisan federal government entity established by the US Congress to monitor, analyse, and report on threats to religious freedom abroad.

She is currently the founder and president of the Anthem of US, which describes itself as “a strategic advisory firm that works with educational institutions and corporations to promote dignity and justice for all.”

The USCIRF is currently headed by Tibetan-American Tenzin Dorjee who appointed Anurima as a USCIRF Commissioner. Tenzin Dorjee said, “With an impressive background and a demonstrated commitment to advocating for members of minority communities in the United States and abroad, Anurima Bhargava brings an important new perspective that will enhance the work of the Commission, especially on democratic India, with whom the United States has a long and proud relationship.”

Before attending law school, Ms Bhargava worked in India assisting women elected to local government and she has been a member of the Truman National Security Project and the Council on Foreign Relations.

