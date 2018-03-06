Indian Women Pilots Soar High As They Surpass Global Average Of Women In The Sector

Indian women pilots are gradually soaring high despite the years of struggle that they had to go through to validate their presence in the cockpit.

Women pilots in all segments, be it commercial or defense, are catching up and making their presence felt and proving their mettle. It was just last month when Avani Chaturvedi rode a MiG-21 Bison and became the first Indian woman fighter pilot to fly solo. To add to it, last year in March, Air India raised its claim to a Guinness World Record by completing its first-ever around-the-world flight run entirely by an all-women crew.

Just like all the other male-dominated fields, the women have had their share of struggles owing to gender stereotypes and stigmas when they pioneered in the field. Durba Banerjee, who became the first woman pilot of Indian Airlines in 1956, was initially offered the post of a flight attendant when she approached Humayun Kabir who was the then Central Aviation Minister. The 1,200 women in the Indian airspace today are a shining beacon of this journey of transformation as women have proved that they are as good at handling the cockpits as they are at handling the passengers.

You would be thrilled to know that a fifth of the students enrolling for a commercial flying license in India are women, which is again way higher than the world average. To add to it, the gender wage gap in India is also comparatively low when you compare it to the 16 percent global gap.

If we look at the statistics, out of the 10,000 commercial pilots in India, 12% of them are women. While the numbers might appear grim they are marginally high from the global average that lurks somewhere around a meager 5.4 percent as per a report by The Better India. That makes India the country with the highest percentage of women commercial pilots in the aviation industry across the entire a world and that certainly is a feat that calls for a celebration this International Women’s Day.

H/T: The Better India.