India To Conduct Time-Use Surveys To Estimate The Value Of Unpaid Work Done By Women

India is on a mission to improve its jobs statistics with time-use surveys in order to estimate the value of unpaid work done by women, especially household chores.

As per a report by The Times of India, Debi Prasad Mondal, director general of the National Sample Survey Office, said in an interview that the Indian government is all set to initiate a yearlong exercise in January next year to survey households on how they spend their time. The findings of the survey are expected to be released around June 2020 and they further plan to repeat the exercise every three years.

“We will be able to understand how much time is spent in cooking and washing,” Mondal said on July 26. The findings would help policymakers with more information about employment in the economy and thus would facilitate welfare programs.

While India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy, it indeed has some huge data gaps that make it hard to comprehend what’s happening in key sectors, such as the jobs market, retail, and housing. Unfortunately, about 700 million Indians aren’t part of the workforce, and there is no record of their contribution at home in the national income.

It is established that globally, women work more than men. Approximately 75 percent of the world’s unpaid care and domestic work is done by them which is valued at 13 percent of the global gross domestic product. If this begins to be included in national accounts, the representation of the unpaid care economy would stand somewhere between 15 to over 50 percent of the gross domestic product, as per a United Nations report.

The contrast is even more accentuated in India where a large number of women never become a part of the workforce or a lot of them quit jobs to take care of children and the elderly at home. Women make up 49 percent of the 1.3 billion-strong nation and spend about 352 minutes a day on unpaid work against 51.8 minutes by men.

A research by the International Monetary Fund suggests that India’s GDP would grow by 27 percent if women’s participation in the economy is raised to the same level as those of men.

“India’s labor and employment surveys broadly capture the work done by men. Many women are not in employment so we don’t get much details about them,” said Mondal.

A breakdown of how women spend time can facilitate the designing of policies that make their lives better, easier and bring electoral gains for governments. For instance, take in consideration how Modi’s program to provide cooking gas in rural India to help women save time spent in collecting firewood. A time-use survey will show how women are using this spare time.

