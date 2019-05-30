India Steps Towards Progress As Number Of Married Girls In Age Group Of 15-19 Years Comes Down To 51%

As per the Global Childhood Report by NGO Save the Children, based in the UK, in India, the number of married girls in the age group of 15-19 years has come down to 51% since 2000 and 63% since 1990.

The report also said that India’s average performance has also improved in matters of child health, labor, education, marriage, and violence. Teen births have also diminished by 63 percent since 2000 and 75 percent since 1990.

“This reduction has resulted in over 2 million fewer teen births in India now compared to 2000 (3.5 million v/s 1.4 million), meaning progress in India alone accounts for nearly three-quarters of the global reduction in adolescent births during this period,” said the report. “Had rates remained unchanged, there would be 9 million more married girls in India today.”

While acknowledging the progress India has attained, the report stressed the urgent “need to focus on narrowing the gaps between rural and urban areas and between people living in different wealth profiles.”

“Much remains to be done to reach the most deprived children who tend to be the furthest behind and are always the hardest to reach. Development policies and programs formulated for children must ensure that there is a special focus on children belonging to the vulnerable social groups, households in poverty, and children staying in states performing low on development indicators,” it said.

H/T: The Quint

Featured Image credit: Photographer Saumya Khandelwal