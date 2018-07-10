India Sets Hopes On 18 Y.O. Assamese Sprinter Hima Das At World U-20 Championships In Finland

Eighteen-year-old Indian sprinter Hima Das from Assam is all set to represent India in the women’s 400m race gold in the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships, which will begin today in Finland. India has its hopes set on the rising sprinter who, currently, is in an excellent form.

She won the race at last month’s Inter-State Athletics Championships in Guwahati, clocking 51.13 secs to qualify for the Jakarta Asian Games.

After her win, national coach Basant Singh said she could have run faster. “Since she is improving with every race, we expect a good performance in the world juniors,” he said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Hima’s Guwahati performance was better than her under-20 national record of 51.32 secs, clocked while coming sixth in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April. Since then, she has gone on to improve her timings. She lowered the Indian U-20 record in 400-metre to 51.13 seconds while winning gold in the recent National Inter State Championships in Guwahati.

The U-20 world record is 50.50 secs, which was set by the US athlete Ashley Spencer in Barcelona six years ago. The preliminary rounds will be held on Tuesday with the semi-finals slated for Wednesday and the final the next day.

Hima will face a strong challenge from talented US runners Taylor Manson and Symone Mason. Taylor won the US junior title at 51.74 secs and Symore was second in 51.83 secs. Cuba’s Roxana Gomez too has dipped under 52 secs. She set the Cuban junior record of 51.46 secs last year.

It is a rare occasion that an Indian sprinter lines up in a global championship as the one to beat, with Das being the U-20 season leader in this quarter-mile event. If the Assam girl happens to win the gold, she will become the first Indian athlete to do so in a track event in a U-20 World Championship.

We wish all the best to the young champion!