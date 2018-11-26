India Sets A New Guinness World Record With Plankathon Led By Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Two thousand two hundred and fifty-three people in India have achieved a spot in the Guinness World Records after they held the abdominal plank position for 60 seconds simultaneously on Sunday, led by actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Organized by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company at the Armed Forces Medical College ground in Pune, the initiative included people from different walks of life who pledged to work hard to gain a healthy and better lifestyle.



“Anything to do with fitness and somewhere to bring about a change and create awareness on fitness… I will always be there. As I always say that health is important, I will be supportive to anyone who is making choices towards that direction,” said Shilpa.



“When I came at 6 am in the morning, the number of participants which is more than 2,000 people, was more than enough for me to feel excited and be part of the initiative,” she added.

The participants held their position for about a minute to create the record. Shilpa, on the other hand, can hold the plank for two minutes. “Experts say that one can hold for that long if only the person is at his/her fitness best,” she said. Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, and Rishi Nath, official adjudicator of the Guinness World Records also attended the event.



“It was wonderful to witness the enthusiasm and zeal, which was exhibited here today, in setting a new Guinness World Record. I congratulate the brand on achieving a new benchmark in the category most people holding the abdominal plank position,” said Nath.

H/T: The Indian Express