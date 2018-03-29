India Registers An Easy Victory Against England, Smriti Continues Her Star Streak

Indian women’s cricket team has once again given the country something to cheer about as they defeat England in the women’s T20 tri-series match held in Mumbai on Thursday.

India registered an easy win in women’s T20 tri-series match as it beats England by eight wickets. England decided to bat first but gave a rather weak performance as the entire team saw it’s way to the pavilion with a meager score of 107. The Indian batswomen gave a smooth performance and reached the target in 15.8 overs!

Smriti Mandhana continued her star streak as she scored an unbeaten 62 in 41 balls. She marked her third half-century of the tournament and hit eight boundaries and a six in total.

On the balling front, it was the spinners who tapped the rhythm and shone brightly. Anuja Patil played an integral role as she picked up three wickets. Patil found her aid in Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, and Poonam Yadav who scored two wickets each.

Indian cricket team’s fielding needs its own share of accolades as there were some stunning catches to be witnessed during the match especially the long-off catch by Harmanpreet Kaur that sent back Hazell.

The feat, however, comes as a consolatory win since India has already been chucked out of the tournament after losing their first three matches (two to Australia and one to England). The final between England and Australia is scheduled to be played on Saturday. We wish the team good luck!

H/T: The Indian Express