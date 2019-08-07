India Lost Most Humane Politician And Trailblazing Daughter, Sushma Swaraj

14 February 1952 – 6 August 2019: This straight line between the birth and demise is a hyphenated expression of our travelling souls, all what is left afterwards for someone to treasure and remember, a sign of our hurried journey, a trajectory of a meteoric fall. How strange it is that in a straight line lays a myriad of the tangled life paths. By the end, all we have is a line, written and spoken, in memoriam.

Former union minister of external affairs and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away late on Tuesday night in the national capital. 67-year-old Swaraj was admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the evening after her health condition deteriorated; she suffered a cardiac arrest.

This loss feels deeply personal; India lost a rare humane politician, a compassionate leader, a genuine patriot, a trailblazing daughter. She left us with a gigantic legacy of many firsts in her career. She will be remembered for many brilliant diplomatic victories, and most importantly, for being kind in the political world of teeth and skulls. She was always genuinely present for her people; she was serving her nation beyond her party’s agendas, she was following her heart not the call of duty when at odd hours she was there for the troubled and stranded of this world. Her dedication was bigger than any bureaucratic institute, that’s why she seemed so close, that’s why she seemed so reachable, just behind the screen and a click away on twitter.

Swaraj has many firsts in her career as being the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government, first woman Chief Minister of Delhi and the first woman spokesperson for any national political party in the country. She was the second woman to hold the portfolio after Indira Gandhi, who briefly kept external affairs ministry under her while being the prime minister. Swaraj dealt with many sensitive issues during her tenure as the External Affairs Minister, including Indo-Pak and Sino-India relations.

Swaraj lived her life with a moto that humanity comes first, the policies are made for people, and politics is to serve the nation – and not otherwise. The vacuum that is formed in her absence in the current greedy inhuman scenario of the Indian Politics is impossible to fulfill until we open our hearts and try to listen to the honest silence that is a straight line between two dates.