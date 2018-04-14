India Gets Its Third Medal In Table Tennis As Manika Batra And Mouma Das Win Silver In Women’s Double

India maintains its medal-winning streak in the Commonwealth Games with Manika Batra and Mouma Das earning a silver medal in Women’s Double in Table Tennis. It’s is the third medal in TT at the Gold Coast Games, after the first gold last week and the second gold won by the men’s team by defeating Nigeria on Monday.

Though Batra had got India a historic victory in the team championship, her partnership with Das couldn’t pass their opponents’ and they won with an 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 victory.

In the past four games, India had been unable to make it to the finals. It was 2010, in the women’s doubles, when Das and Polumi Ghatak had together clinched the bronze medal. So, winning a silver is, undoubtedly, a remarkable feat.

H/T: Sportskeeda