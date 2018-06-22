India-Born Shutler Ashwathi Pillai Will Represent Sweden In 2018 Summer Youth Olympics

Born in India, young shuttling champion Ashwathi Pillai moved to Sweden when she was about 10 years old. Her love for badminton was inherited from her father and so Pillai started to play the sport at the age of four.

Thirteen years later, the 17-year-old has been named as part of the Swedish contingent that will travel to the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics, which will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Her tremendous game has got her in the rating as one of the best players in Sweden for many years now. She won the Swedish Master Cup in Badminton for under 13, is the youngest to qualify for the Swedish Elite Senior Tournaments, has been named Player of the Year in Badminton 2012-13 in Sweden, and is the youngest badminton player to have won the Swedish National Championship held in February this year.

Ashwathi has previously won the Swedish National Under 15 singles tournament and was also ranked number 1 in Women’s Singles Under 15 category. She has competed in numerous high-level tournaments such as European 8 nations, Danish Junior International, Glasgow International Junior Championship, Finnkampen in Helsinki and other Swedish national tournaments.

Recalling the most unforgettable moment in her young career, she told The News Minute, “Winning my 1st national championship was the one of the best experience. It was in Kista racket center. The announcer was very energetic when he announced my name to receive the prize and he was looking at my dad. My dad had tears in his eyes. I also had a family friend of us (Dhar family) who came to support me. It was a wonderful experience.”

Ashwathi was born in Kanyakumari, India, and did her schooling till the 4th grade in National Public School, Bengaluru.

Rated as one of the best players in Sweden for many years now, she trains at the National Center and Täby Badminton Club. Ashwathi also trains at the Prakash Padukone Academy in Bengaluru where she is coached by Prakash Padukone, Vimal Kumar, and Yousaf Johari for a month every year whenever she visits India.

The upcoming Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires will commence on October 6 and will go on till the 18th of that month. The badminton event will start on the 6th and the finals will be held on October 12.

H/T: The News Minute