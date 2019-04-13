India Advises United Nation Member States To Deploy All-Women Units For Peacekeeping

The first-ever all-female Formed Police Unit was recently deployed in Liberia by India. India has advised UN member states to send full women units instead of “mixed units” in order to generate more women participation in peacekeeping.

“India is committed to increasing the number of women peacekeepers…The landmark first ever deployment by UN of all Female Formed Police Unit in Liberia by India became a role model for the local women, to participate in policing and in relevant rule of law frameworks,” UN Eenam Gambhir, Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission said.

On Thursday, in the UN Security Council open debate on ‘Women in Peacekeeping’, Gambhir assured that member states have agreed that at all levels of peacekeeping, women will be appointed in key positions.

“However, we notice that to accommodate those who cannot fulfill the all-women unit commitments, the policy frameworks are being diluted to prefer mixed units over full women units. If this is the approach, how can we possibly achieve the targets that we set for increasing women participation in peacekeeping,” she said.

“Instead of supporting a policy of mixed units, we believe that all women units need to be incentivized to encourage greater participation. Priority should also be given to deploying from the pending pledges related to women peacekeepers,” she added.

India has partnered with the UN Women for peacekeeping and provided adequate pre-deployment training on gender sensitization to its peacekeeping forces. Gambhir shared that by August India is fully prepared to deploy a Female Engagement Team (FET) comprising 22 women officers and soldiers and will also be deploying a Women-Formed Police Unit (FPU) in South Sudan by the end of this year.

H/T: Hindustan Times