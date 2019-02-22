Independent Filmmaker Priyadarshini On Why Dalit Women Are The Perfect Choice For Political Leadership

Recently a panel was held in Chennai, attended by some 60 women activists with the same question in mind – Why isn’t there any Dalit women representation in politics even though they are the best suited for leadership positions? In an article in The News Minute, independent filmmaker Priyadarshini shared important moments from the panel discussion and put across her own thoughts as well.

She talks about how, even though a woman is honored with the title of Mother India, it is somehow not applicable to a Dalit woman, who has seen and lived through far worse. A Dalit woman is thereby perfect for leadership for she will “not only talk about gender but also about class and caste and ableism and all other intersectionality that exists in a society as complex as ours.”

“Knowing the pain of exclusion throughout history from the men of her own community, from the men and women of other castes, from the state, at the workplace etc. she understands, represents and fights for every oppressed community with which she comes into contact. With this in mind, we organized the “Dalit Women in Politics” panel in Chennai on the 18th of February where more than 60 Dalit women across the nation gathered together to discuss politics,” Priyadarshini wrote.

“Why politics? Simply because we are so tired of discussing gender and caste and every other issue that is not only our problem but the society’s problem at large. It is tiring to explain again and again why we need reservations or why we need a Special Act for Honour Killings (caste killings) while the rest of the society turns a deaf ear to us. So, we decided that it’s high time we talk politics and power,” she added. “When the slums are evicted, isn’t it the Dalit woman who faces the maximum brunt of it? So isn’t it her right to be in any key decision-making process that affects her and her marginalized sisters?”

At the panel discussion, the keynote speaker activist Dr. Ruth Manorama said that women represent only 11% of the Indian parliament which does not include Dalit women. “In politics, power is inherited,” she said, demanding the state to give separate funds in order to facilitate Dalit women’s entry into politics.

In Tamil Nadu, Annai Meenambal, Sathya Vani Muthu etc. have been in active politics since the 1920s. Sathyavani Muthu has been one of the founding members of the biggest regional party in India, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). She was associated with Periyar himself and has met Queen Elizabeth when she was the Union Minister. But her entire history was erased by DMK’s leaders. “It is the need of the hour to identify and bring forth grassroots women leaders in politics,” said Bhavani Ilavenil, another panelist.

