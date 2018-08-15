Independence Day Special: Thanks To Her Father-In-Law, This Woman Could Complete Schooling At 42

This Independence Day, let us tell you stories of women who found freedom in their passion at an age when they’re ‘expected’ to only dedicate their lives to families. Under the campaign ‘At Fifty To Freedom,’ we’ll be sharing stories of women who are/about to hit 50 – an age when people usually retire.

“I was very young when my father passed away and I was raised in a very conservative family in Rajkot. The girls in the house weren’t allowed to mingle with friends or even cut their hair — nothing was allowed. They always said, ‘when you get married, do what you want’ and when I was just in the 11th grade, they began to look for boys for me. I was in distress — I wanted to study and make something off myself and had no idea how I would handle a house, but before I knew it, I was married at 18 and had to take a break from studying.

My father-in-law used to work at a bank, so he encouraged me to give my exams again, but I failed the 12th exam. I became a mother soon after and didn’t even know what happened to the old me. I used to have big dreams, but at that stage I couldn’t even speak English. Within a few years, because of financial difficulties, my husband moved to Bombay and my daughter moved soon after for her higher studies. I had visited Bombay many times before, but found it too fast — I didn’t think I could ever adjust, but one day, my daughter gifted me the Secret Book and said that I should push myself to do something. I think that was the first time it hit me — I was wasting my life doing nothing. Over the years, I kept feeling embarrassed of myself — for not doing anything, for not contributing and for letting go of all my ambition. I decided to move to Bombay and change all of that.

At 42, I joined English classes at Don Bosco school, took computer classes and completed my 12th standard. I was more determined than ever to start doing something and the perfect opportunity came my way when a friend of mine from Bombay wanted to expand his laser machinery business. I knew nothing about this, but I knew I would learn —I told him, I’d do it and even add more products — he laughed and didn’t believe me. But I quietly went and mortgaged a small flat that I had to my name back in Rajkot and with that money went to Goregaon to find myself a shop. I couldn’t believe that I was doing all this by myself — when I used to tell my husband that I want to do something, he had once said, ‘I give you 5 years — try even earning 50,000 Rs…it’s a challenge’ and somehow those words pushed me all the more.

When I had done all my research in Laser machines and LED lights, I opened my small shop for business and invited my husband to see it. He was shocked — he said ‘how did you manage all this?’ and I just smiled. The best part? I earned that 50,000 Rupees in less than 6 months and from there my business was booming! I started making over 5 lacs a month and even though I knew nothing about this when I started, I knew I would do whatever it took to learn and run the race. When no one else believed in me, I believed in myself and today I’m proud that I can call myself a self-made business woman!”