Independence Day Special: At 47, She Decided To Fight Her Depression By Pursuing MSc.

This Independence Day, let us tell you stories of women who found freedom in their passion at an age when they’re ‘expected’ to only dedicate their lives to families. Under the campaign ‘At Fifty To Freedom,’ we’ll be sharing stories of women who are/about to hit 50 – an age when people usually retire.

This woman, while sharing her story with Humans of Bombay, remembered how she fell into depression after she was denied a career like her husband. Her few words speak a million things about conservative Indian families and how most of us prefer our girls to stay behind four walls.

She says, “I can’t tell you how many health problems I encountered because I wasn’t stable emotionally — memory loss, migraine being a few. No one took ‘depression’ seriously — my in-laws didn’t care enough to even understand what it is…I knew the only person who would save me, was me.”

Read her full story of finding and fighting for her true self below:

“In 1989 I completed my BSC in electronics from Mysore. I was always a bright student and was one of the first to land a job with Larsen and Toubro. Unfortunately, within 8 months, my father was transferred to Raipur, so I had to give up my job and move with my family. I came from a very conservative family, where girls couldn’t stay away from home or work long hours. At 22, I was married into a family that was just as conservative. My in-laws didn’t allow me to work and before I knew it, I was pregnant and became the stereotypical housewife. My marriage wasn’t an easy one — we had a lot of troubles and even though we weren’t living with my in-laws, they controlled what happened at home.

I became depressed and for a few years, I was taking anti depressants because I felt empty. My husband would go to work, while I wasn’t allowed to even consider working. I can’t tell you how many health problems I encountered because I wasn’t stable emotionally — memory loss, migraine being a few. No one took ‘depression’ seriously — my in-laws didn’t care enough to even understand what it is…I knew the only person who would save me, was me. When my husband was posted abroad, I started conducting tuitions at home to find an outlet and yank myself out of it and it worked! As time passed, I realized that parents needed to be counseled more than children because of the pressure they put on these kids. I would advise parents, but I wanted to do it more professionally, so with the encouragement of my children, I decided to study further. I wanted to do a 6-month course, but ended up clearing my entrance exam for the 2 years MSC in Early Childhood Education at SNDT!

At 47, I was back to being a student! My classmates are younger than my son — but they’re all so welcoming, even though I’m the most attentive student! Every morning I make my Tiffin before leaving for college to share with my young friends and they all love my food! I love learning and spend hours on my homework — just yesterday my daughter came home late at night after work and saw me on my desk, practicing for my presentation — and today I presented in front of my whole grade!

I can’t believe how the times have changed — when I’m studying, my daughter comes to me and asks if I’ve eaten and do you know who pays my college fees? The first year, my daughter and this year my son! They’ve been my strength and encouraged me to chase my dreams like I used to when I was younger — I was so submissive, but today I’m a nerdy rebel who cannot wait to take on the world!

So many women face what I’ve faced, but continue to suffer — I want to help them. I want to show them that it’s never too late to do anything — get a job, take a trip or even go back to college! It’s never too late to start loving yourself — a year ago you wouldn’t recognize me. I was putting on weight, my hair was falling out, my skin was bad and I had multiple medical issues and today…don’t I look 16? Jokes apart, all this changed because I’m happy, because I have a purpose because I’m finally…ME.”