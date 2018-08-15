Independence Day Special: At 40, She Picked Up Her Books To Become Financially Stronger

This Independence Day, let us tell you stories of women who found freedom in their passion at an age when they’re ‘expected’ to only dedicate their lives to families. Under the campaign ‘At Fifty To Freedom,’ we’ll be sharing stories of women who are/about to hit 50 – an age when people usually retire.

{This story was first published on the Humans of Bombay page}

Kanan Shah Fotedar from Mumbai was a practicing CA when she developed the desire to study more to make a career in the travel field. She learned everything from scratch while fighting strict living conditions after marriage.

Read how this mommy could make her dream come true in her forties. She says, “At 33, I did a 5-day Amadeus course. At 43, I got into IIMB. From never having traveled abroad to visiting almost 60 countries, from that small fax machine at home to working out of an office at Fort, from being financially dependent to buying everything myself — it’s only because I went back to my passion for studying and travel.”

Today, she has all the support of her husband and their daughter, Richa, who helps her build the company stronger.

“I was always ambitious with big dreams. I did well in school and college, I wanted to do my post graduation; I’d finished signing my articles for CA and Law and the next step was to get a high paying job and travel. I had been to a few places within India, but my heart longed to see the world. They used to call me ‘Kanu’ back then, and I was proud of that version of me every single day.

In college, I fell in love. I was Jain Gujarati, he was a Kashmiri Brahmin so both our parents were aggressively against an intercaste marriage. We stood by each other during the time and at 23 I was married; within a year I had my son. I wasn’t allowed to work and I had to wear a salwar-kameez at home, while my husband used to work 15-16 hours a day at this point — he was a chemical engineer even though his father had a textile business. I supported his choices completely, but after my daughter was born, I realized that we weren’t making nearly as enough money and I wanted to be financially independent for our children. I wanted to supplement my husband’s income — but ‘working’ was still frowned upon.

I felt trapped during these years — I was still as ambitious and I wanted a better life for my children. Because I wasn’t allowed to work outside the house, I started conducting tuitions at home but realized that I wasn’t cut out for it. I thought of what else I could do — and that’s when my love for travel provided me with an answer.

I didn’t know the T of ticketing, so I would go to a travel agency near my house and just observe how they worked. I saved up enough money to buy a fax machine and began to work from home as a sub agent. I started booking tickets for family and friends and through word of mouth, starting building my clients. I decided that I want to study a little bit more, so at 33, I did a 5-day Amadeus course. Slowly, my business picked up and in 2003, I told my husband that I couldn’t work out of home anymore, that if I wanted to expand, I needed an office space. My husband bought a small office in Chembur for my staff and me, and I was so keen on being financially independent that I even paid him a rent every month. As the business grew, my passion for doing my post grad and learning came back to me. In 2009, I got into IIMB at the age of 43!

That 1 year was the most exhausting year of my life — from shuffling between Bangalore and Bombay to managing the business and studying — I sometimes wonder how I did it. I still remember, when I was here in Bombay, my teacher would come home at 10 pm to teach me. I would study until early morning, go to work and manage the house. But the whole process was worth it because it was only after this that I could rebrand my company. I changed the name to Travel n Living and it took off! From never having traveled abroad to visiting almost 60 countries, from that small fax machine at home to working out of an office at Fort, from being financially dependent to buying everything myself — it’s only because I went back to my passion for studying and travel. Today, my daughter and I are building this company together and it’s my biggest happiness that I can make her the strong, independent woman that I dreamt of being. I feel like the old Kanu once again, and together; my daughter and I are ready to take on the world.”