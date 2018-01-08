Indefensible Pay Gap Led BBC China Editor Carrie Gracie To Quit Her Job

BBC was forced last year to reveal the salaries of its highest-paid employees, which broke the trust of its staff members. According to Indian Express, about two-thirds of BBC staff earning more than $203,000 were men.

Carrie Gracie, the China editor for Britain’s public broadcaster – the BBC, has resigned from her post in Beijing due to pay disparities with her male colleagues. In an open letter on her blog, she said, “I have left my post as China Editor to speak out publicly on a crisis of trust at the BBC.”

After working for the public organization for 30 years, she says that she doesn’t demand more money but demands equality between men and women. She said, “I am not asking for more money. I believe I am very well paid already – especially as someone working for a publicly funded organisation. I simply want the BBC to abide by the law and value men and women equally.”

Speaking of the salary revelations made last year in July she says that hurt her the most. She said, “In the past four years, the BBC has had four international editors – two men and two women. The Equality Act 2010 states that men and women doing equal work must receive equal pay. But last July I learned that in the previous financial year, the two men earned at least 50% more than the two women.”

She added, “My bewilderment turned to dismay when I heard the BBC complain of being forced to make these pay disclosures.” She said that the broadcaster needs to apologise and bring equality in the pay distributed between male and female employees.

“The BBC must admit the problem, apologise and set in place an equal, fair and transparent pay structure. To avoid wasting your licence fee on an unwinnable court fight against female staff, the BBC should immediately agree to independent arbitration to settle individual cases,” she writes in her blog.

Read her resignation letter here.

It is quite devastating to see that despite so many protests, equality campaigns, and genuinely similar work being done by both sexes, one is being denied its right. Your views?