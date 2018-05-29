Incredibles 2 Gets Kajol On Board As The Voice Of Helen Parr ‘Elastigirl’ In The Hindi Version

Disney Pixar’s Incredibles 2 is all set to release in India on 22 June in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. And making the much-awaited film all the more amazing is the fact that fan-favorite actor Kajol has voiced the character of Helen Parr, Elastigirl, in the Hindi version of the film.

The first part released in 2004 and Craig T. Nelson is returning for the second installment as the voice of Bob Parr in the English version of the film. Holly Hunter as Elastigirl and Samuel L. Jackson as Frozone and Brad Bird is directing the film and has voiced fashion designer Edna Mode in the sequel which deals with the Parr family trying to balance living a normal life with their superhero powers.

“Incredibles 2 brings to us a heartwarming tale of a family that is like us. But yet they are different. There were so many moments in the story that I could relate with and I knew I had to join the fun,” Kajol said. “I am really excited to be a part of the family of Supers and contribute to this fun feature in my own special way.”

“The wonderful stories and lovable characters from Disney. Pixar have always held a special place in the hearts of millions of Indian fans. With Kajol as Helen aka Elastigirl, ‘Incredibles 2’ will definitely appeal to newer audiences and families-at-large,” said Bikram Duggal, Head – Studio Entertainment, Disney India.