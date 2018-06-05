Inclusive Education Is Important For Both Queer And Non-Queer Students: 19 Y.O LGBTQ+ Activist Sukhnidh Kaur

“I typed out a long answer to my first crush on ask.fm. A couple of my classmates started spreading screenshots of it […] and drove her to suicide. She was already very depressed. Finally, when I told my teachers, they laughed at me and used abusive language. The Principal then threatened to kill me.”

This heart-rending account of homophobic behaviour propagated by schools is just one of many responses Sukhnidh Kaur received in response to her survey. Sukhnidh, a 19-year-old in her final year of BA programme at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, is pursuing a combination of Economics and Psychology.

A few months ago, her subjects and her close, personal relationship with the LGBTQ+ community inspired her to conduct a research into the discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in urban schools in India. Preliminary research into the topic suggested much scope for study, and the responses she received were overwhelming.

I will be using my account for the next month to post about the stories of young LGBTQ+ school students collected as part of my research on the complicity of school authorities in homophobia in urban Indian schools. Please feel free to engage. These stories are being published with consent, and will be edited for grammar and readability. #pridemonth

With her eye-opening research paper, of which the survey is a part, Sukhnidh hopes to bring the issue of discrimination against LGBTQ+ adolescents to the fforefront and work with relevant authorities to weed out the problem.

Here are excerpts from an interview with Sukhnidh, in which we talk about the LGBTQ+ community, feminism, and the role social media plays in all this.

What are the primary problems faced by adolescents who identify as LGBTQ+ or those who are exploring their sexual identity?

Adolescents exploring their sexual, romantic, and gender identities are not given access to resources that help them through the process. People don’t want to talk about LGBTQ+ identities and issues because the idea of approaching something so ‘taboo’ is daunting. The conversation, therefore, never passes the threshold of homes and schools. Schools don’t have inclusive sex education either.

Young adolescents have to figure out too much on their own; it takes a toll on their safety and health, and affects academic performance, self-esteem and self-perception. School years constitute a critical window for social development, teaching them to navigate the world in and out of school. It is imperative that we provide them with external resources to help them understand their own identities and experiences at a time they are stigmatized and discriminated against.

Ignorance and a deep-rooted misunderstanding of the LGBTQ+ community in our society pose problems for these adolescents; these issues need to be tackled in our schools, workplaces, and homes. Inclusive education is important for both queer and non-queer students. We need to teach the youth that, regardless of their orientation, it is important to understand the socio-political dynamics of LGBTQ+ identities in India, and what they can do to initiate change.

Before conducting the survey, what were some of your assumptions and projections? How were the results different from your assumptions?

This year, I read reports that shed light on the unfair treatment of LGBTQ+ students in urban schools (Kerala in February, Kolkata in March). Reading about these incidents led me to understand that discrimination in urban schools does indeed exist and needs to be acknowledged.

Despite my awareness of the issue, I could never have gauged its degree and extent – the results of the survey showed that the problem was much worse than previously thought. When you talk about LGBTQ+ discrimination in schools, you think about bullying, name-calling, or a harsh comment here and there. While these are serious problems that require intervention, the survey results suggest that the harassment and abuse these students are subjected to runs deeper: it includes being denied opportunities and resources, being suspended and rusticated, having their privacy violated, and more. It also helped me understand the gravity of the toll that these experiences take on the students’ mental health and school performance, accompanied by a dire need for reformative action.

Have you been able to contact or get statements from any school authorities on the issue?

Yes, I am currently in the process of doing so. Speaking with school authorities has helped me realize that we have a large number of people willing to do something about these issues, but they are being held back by higher-ups in the administration, as well as the limited scope of school curricula. I am also trying to get in touch with the authorities who do partake in and encourage homophobic behaviour in schools, in an attempt to understand the flip-side of the story.

How can we hold schools and school authorities accountable for homophobic behaviour perpetuated by them?

This is something I’m still trying to figure out. I do hope that I can work on this with the help of one of the many organizations working on LGBTQ+ issues in India and come up with an appropriate approach using my research as a springboard (even if it is a tiny one!). It’s part of my long-term plan, and I hope I get there.

Harassment of LGBTQ+ individuals is not limited to school authorities but is also perpetuated by other students. What can be done to sensitize students to LGBTQ+ issues?

From the conversations I’ve had with students, I understand that the more school authorities partake in homophobic behaviour, the higher are the chances of students doing the same. This shows that the problem is systemic, and it should be addressed as such.

Often, students fail to realize the effect that their taunts and jeers have on their LGBTQ+ peers and end up unintentionally harming them. They do this because they think it is the norm, and because they are not well-informed about what being LGBTQ+ really entails. The only way around this is to sensitize students through workshops and active support groups organized by schools. Conversations about LGBTQ+ issues need to be initiated by teachers in classrooms, and students should be encouraged to ask questions about the same. Curricula should be made more inclusive, the scope of sex education should be expanded, and social issues such as the treatment of Indian LGBTQ+ citizens should be part of regular discourse.

Teachers are vital to moulding students’ opinions, and it is their duty to instil social consciousness in their students. I always find that the most effective way of solving a problem is to tackle ignorance.

Repost @qitaabzine This is my little part in acknowledging those members of the Indian LGBTQ+ community who remain hidden and invisibilized. Members of the community come from all walks of life – I hope we never forget that. (Also, I recently started the @qitaabzine Instagram account and post on it every day – it would mean the world to me if you followed)

As a student of Economics and Psychology, do you find that there are certain socio-economic groups that are more vulnerable to the stigma surrounding the LGBTQ+ community than others?

While my research is limited to urban schools, it is understood that LGBTQ+ individuals from lower socio-economic strata in both urban and rural India have a unique set of problems that need to be tackled.

A lot of LGBTQ+ activism can be found online – people who don’t have access to it can’t benefit from it. Access to mental and sexual health services is difficult. Those who deal with being LGBTQ+ along with having socio-economic problems are often invisibilized when we talk about the movement in India, and that has its own harmful consequences. A lower socio-economic status also correlates with inhibited access to resources, higher levels of poverty, and lower levels of education and healthcare.

It may well be that LGBTQ+ individuals are at an even greater socio-economic disadvantage because of the stigma they face, but we don’t have enough research in the Indian context to back this up in an effort to bring about policy change – something that needs to be done.

I believe that Indian LGBTQ+ activism is not inclusive enough. We have amazing organizations doing amazing things, and many of them are inclusive in their practices. We, the newer generation of LGBTQ+ activists, need to adopt the same approach in a bet to move forward.

With respect to the Bombay Times incident, how can misrepresented portrayal of the LGBTQ+ community in media be rectified?

LGBTQ+ identities are caricaturized and exaggerated in Indian media: such portrayal feeds harmful stereotypes and leads to further alienation of the community. It does not serve any practical purpose apart from reducing queer characters to objects of entertainment.

Such misrepresentation can be corrected by portraying members of the community not as the ‘other’, but as normal people who live their lives the same way as anybody else – and there is no better way to do that than by bringing more queer actors, writers, and directors to the forefront, recognizing their work on queer issues, and allowing them to lead the conversation.

Pride was beautiful.

These days, social media plays a huge role in influencing people’s opinions, shaping their ideas, and reinforcing or breaking stereotypes. What responsibility do social media influencers bear?

Toni Morrison said, “…if you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else.”

Social media influencers bear the responsibility of being themselves, following their passions, and standing up for what they believe in. If a social media influencer is engaging in activism, they must be well-informed themselves, so that they can educate people to the best of their abilities. They need to practice and encourage inclusivity and should be aware of the message they are conveying.

However, I also believe that if a social media influencer does not want to base their work and their social media presence on activism, it’s okay – it’s a choice, as long as the person is inculcating habits of responsible, ethical creativity and communication. Having said that, all of us are, by circumstance and definition, political beings, and our public personas are held accountable to the same. You don’t have to be an activist to be a decent, sensitive, context-perceptive person.

Modern-day feminism attempts to bring all marginalized social groups, including the LGBTQ+ community, into its fold. What does being a modern-day feminist mean to you?

To me, being a modern-day feminist is all about learning and un-learning. How can I use my privilege to benefit someone other than myself? How can I be more inclusive? How do I look beyond myself and my individual experiences? How do I try to participate in change-oriented feminism instead of convenient, performative, statement-oriented feminism?

My mother is a feminist academician; I often find that her ideologies and perspectives differ from mine, so I try to understand her point of view with an open mind. It’s something I’m trying to be better at – being open to having my own opinions changed by those who are better-informed. At the same time, I try to steer away from blindly following whatever the newest, most trendy ideology is.

Feminism is held up to an unrealistically high standard of perfection today. I am trying to learn right from wrong and stand up for what I believe in instead of constantly chasing that perfection.

What do you think the fifth wave of feminism will look like?

I don’t know what it’s going to look like, but I do hope that it is heavily focused on inclusivity and active engagement. I also hope we leave harmful practices like call-out culture, elitism, caste-blindness etc. behind and focus on how to be productive and change-oriented.

A lot of the men I know feel alienated when it comes to feminism. So far, I believe I’ve only come across the #HeforShe campaign that tries to address this issue. How can we bring men into the ranks of the feminist cause?

I strongly believe that this is something we need to work on. We are primarily relational beings – women and men exist, and will continue to exist, within our relational dynamics; feminism today calls for a shift in those dynamics. Challenging these predefined frameworks to give space to the narratives of women is a mutual effort, and we need our men to co-operate. Alienating them only takes away from the goals of the movement.

Of course, my opinion differs from many others’, and that’s okay – but #MenAreTrash is going to alienate men further. Feminism is not exclusive to women; it is a movement about co-operation and moving forward in the fight for equality, not about excluding men. A shift in the overall approach is necessary. Young male students and men in their workplaces need to be sensitized to their role in the movement. There is also a pressing need for more campaigns like #HeforShe to get men actively involved in the movement – and it will only happen when we decide that we’re fighting alongside men, not against them.

What are your views on ‘hashtag feminism’?

I’m 50-50 on hashtag activism. In some cases, it opens up important conversations. In others, a hashtag can only do so much.

I believe in the power of people speaking up about their shared experiences for a cause and using hashtags to signal their solidarity with a movement. If a social media tool exists, why not use it to further an important message and give people the strength they need to speak out?

Having said that, we often drown out the voices and experiences of those who do not have the same access to resources as us in a sea of hashtags. To add to the problem, a hashtag is sometimes used as a public announcement of one’s concern for a cause, without any accountability and reason for the person using the hashtag to actually practice what they preach. I am also wary of marketing gimmicks disguised in the form of powerful, transformative, ‘woke’ hashtags.

How has your sister impacted your passion for activism?

Harnidh’s passion for activism has given me the courage to take cognizance of my own. Through her work, she gives me the strength and drive to do something about the social issues I feel strongly about.

She stands up for what she believes in regardless of backlash – that is an ability I am trying to inculcate. She has changed the perspectives of so many young people, which makes me believe that anyone who has the will and the resources can make a difference. I aspire to do the same.

If you could encapsulate your entire experience with the adolescent LGBTQ+ community in a few lines, what would they be?

I think a poem by Sean Lionadh called Time for Love would best convey my feelings on the issue:

Teenage boys blunder ahead,

How much thunder are they carrying in their heads?

They should probably be at school,

Drawing straight lines,

Sprinting in straight lines,

Thinking in straight lines.

And when the bell rings,

It’s no wonder they want to straighten out

Anything that curves or bends.

Thinking about this poem by Sean Lìonadh today, and how our own education systems are intertwined with the way our students, both queer and non-queer, navigate lgbtq+ identities. (Sean's Instagram – @square__circles )

It sheds light on how our education systems are intertwined with the way our students, both queer and non-queer, navigate LGBTQ+ identities. It’s a powerful poem and one of my favourite pieces of queer literature.