Include LGBTQIA+ Sensitivity Training For All Govt. Employees In 2019 Election Manifesto: Meenakshi Gandotra

Meenakshi Gandotra works as a researcher in social consultancy but her passion led her to apply and become a fellow “Changemaker” in the She Creates Change program of Change.org foundation. She is the co-founder of an NGO – People For Human Rights and Sustainable Environment (PHASE ), which works for children’s and women’s empowerment and her aim is to bring about a change that leads to acceptance of LGBTQ community members as a human first.

Recently, Meenakshi started a petition to get the government to include LGBTQIA+ Sensitivity training for all government employees in 2019 election manifesto. In her petition, she wrote, “2018 was a good year for the LGBTQIA+ community. The Supreme Court struck down the archaic section 377 that criminalised them. But decriminalisation isn’t enough if society continues to discriminate against people on the basis of their identity and sexuality.”

Today, homosexuality and queer identities may be acceptable to more Indian youths than ever before but within the boundaries of families, homes, schools, and even public spaces, acceptance still remains a constant struggle for LGBTQIA+ community. Ahead of the elections this year, Meenakshi’s initiative talks about a pertinent issue that the LGBTQIA+ Community has been facing over the years. In conversation with Meenakshi, we got a glimpse into what issues the community faces and the ways to tackle them.

Excerpts:

How do you assess the mandates of political parties? Are they addressing the issues of the LGBTQIA Community?

If you go through the history of manifestos of say the major political parties of India, that is Congress, BJP and now AAP, there have been almost no mention of the transgender community under welfare schemes. But after the NALSA judgement in 2014, a change happened. There were some manifestos that had a line which read “we will work for the transgender community.” In some of the manifestos they were saying, we will see to it that the transgender community is also provided equal support as the women and minority communities like SC and ST get.

AAP, BJP, and Congress started working on the state level at their own pace. They have set up transgender welfare boards at State level but these boards happened very sporadically. In Delhi, it happened last year in December after a lot of consultation, but the states of Maharashtra committed first then Gujarat. I would definitely say that Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are ahead of it, as they have a lot of things happening for transgender welfare, but other states say they we will think about it. Since there is no concrete plan even after 4 years of Supreme Court judgement then it is a must to have it as key ask for elections. If we have something very concise about the welfare schemes for the community in the manifestos, then the political parties will be eligible to answer us once they are selected in any of the states.

I want to see a clear action point that government employees who have to deal with the community and are basically 50 % support system in India to give them voters ID, Aadhaar cards, ration cards and so many other things that they require to access their rights. If they are not aware of how to treat the LGBTQIA+ community then that’s where we face problems.

My friend who is a transwoman shared with me that when she wanted to go out for further studies she had a hard time getting admission. She didn’t have a transgender category column and because she did not have a certificate of being a female at that time, she had to choose a male category due to her previous identity on the certificate. There was a lot of struggle that she had to go through because of insensitive government people around her.

Hence I am asking that I don’t want gender sensitivity training to just be in the ministry of women and child development, every common servant needs to be sensitised because they are the ones who deal with the community on a daily basis. Having gender sensitivity training on the manifesto is just the first battle of the long run that we are thinking off. Once it is on the manifesto then we will be able to hold the parties accountable saying you said if we voted you’ll be the one who will be working for this, so now is the time. Also, it doesn’t have to happen in one department, it has to come across all sectors if health, education, security and safety where a government servant deals with the LGBTQIA+ community.

What are those issues regarding the community that need to be addressed on an urgent basis?

The first thing that needs to happen is that the LGBTQIA+ community members need to be recognised for who they are. Secondly, the issue of education and health both go together because if a person is not sound in their mind then there is no way he/she will be able to access anything. Also, employment opportunities need to be taken care of. For LGBTQ community it is a long battle and I would say that from the entire population of the community only 10% of them are able to get their rights because of the struggles they have already had. 90% are still struggling and are in the dark. Either they have to do begging or sex work or they just give up and join something which is not good and dignified.

Did you file the petition on the basis of some stories that you found about the struggles of the members of this community? Can you share some issues faced by them?

Yes, as I mentioned about my friend, the issue was that when she wanted to pursue higher education she had a hard time in getting admission because there was no third gender column. She could not self declare and they did not know that under NALSA judgment there is a column of self-declaration. So she had to go through a lot of physical abuse to get the certificate because there were certain things that they had to get checked. They treated her as if she was a lab specimen.

Then there have been members from the community who have shared that because they were transgenders they were working in a bar. One transwoman shared that being a bar dancer was the only thing she could do. When she went to pursue higher education and the students got to know that she was working in a bar as a dancer they started asking her for favours. And not just the students, even the teachers have asked her to perform for them. So such things have happened in an education system which was supported by the government.

Last year in December there was an article that came out which shared about a transgender activity board launched by AAP party. Over there I read, that when the community was going to perform a street play some of the people from the government offices itself said this is not something we should do because these are not people from our society and it’s a government event. However, few members who were sensitive towards the community supported them. They said that these people are same like us and have equal rights like us so we should not disown them but actually respect them. Then the whole activity was able to commence.

Do you feel that the environment of government offices is more challenging for the LGBTQIA+ community members as compared to corporate offices?

I don’t feel that the challenges are restricted to government or corporate offices. If you need to see a change in India then the government needs to act on the issues faced by the community. Of course corporate offices are now being inclusive but because the masses are supported by the government you first need to challenge them. Unless you have support from the government, even corporate and private organisation would not want to work on it. You see when the whole idea of gender equality came as a campaign from the government, that’s when corporates also addressed the issues and spaces started becoming inclusive for women.

Another example is of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. We used to talk about cleanliness before the campaign was launched but nothing was done. But when the government took the initiative and made it an awareness campaign we saw so many organizations coming out on the same matter where they started cleaning the roads. So change only comes about when the government works for it.

Coming to the sexual harassment faced by the community, are there any structures which protect the rights of the community?

To be very honest there is no structure. If a woman or a girl is raped she can definitely go to the police to ask for support, but if a transgender is raped that person is not even considered. There is a lot of insensitivity towards them. If a transwoman has to report a sexual harassment case the acts doesn’t support them because it only mentions female. However, there are some organisations like the Humsafar Trust, Naz Foundation, and Keshav Suri foundation who are being the mediators to help them out.

Also if you see the transgender bill, there are a lot of issues in it. It says if a trans man or woman or trans child is forced for sexual work than that is not trafficking because it is like getting into their community laws. When a law says that it is okay for a trans person to get into begging or sex work, isn’t that contradicting to human rights where we say any child if forced to begging or sex work is child abuse?

That bill has a lot of things in it that if it gets passed it will be dangerous for the community. When people who are making the laws are not from the community they kind of say it is fine for them because this is how they have been living. But we need to see that it’s not just about transgender or LGBTQIA+ rights that we are talking about, it’s about basic human rights and irrespective of their sexuality or gender we need to have in place the human rights for them.

That’s so rightly said. So, there is also a lot of stigma against the community when it comes to rural areas. What approach should be taken to sensitise people over there?

The first approach I feel that we should take is to create awareness at a mass level. The government should share what struggles the community is going through and vis-a-vis share stories about how the community has benefited from the welfare schemes. It’s good to know how Gauri Sawant has been selected as one of the ambassador by the election commission in Maharashtra. She is the face of a woman who has gone through so many struggles but still is inspiring so many of us.

So, yes there are a lot of stigmas in rural areas regarding the community, but one thing that I have seen is that if you tell them this has been the story of a person they do connect. Men might be skeptical, but if women connect then men will definitely change. I don’t think to bring a change in the rural areas will be very hard; it’s just that awareness is needed.

Meenakshi’s petition has received a response from Rajeev Chandrasekhar from the BJP. We congratulate her on her success and look forward to a better future for the LGBTQIA+ Community.