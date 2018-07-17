Incidents Of Molestation Have Come Down In Gujarat’s Narmada District, Thanks To The ‘Nirbhaya Squad’

In the Narmada district of Gujarat, complaints of harassment and incidents of molestation have dramatically decreased and the credit goes to women cops riding on scooters in Rajpipla, Kevadiya, and Dediapada. Members of Gujarat’s first Nirbhaya Squad formed in Narmada district in April, they have become the symbol of safety for girls and women.

Since April, not a single complaint of harassment has been reported in Rajpipla, Dediapada, and Kevadiya. Senior police officials said that the squad has a much bigger role to play after PM Modi inaugurates the ‘Statue of Unity’ near Sardar Sarovar dam.

“This is going to be a huge tourist attraction and we are expecting a massive influx of tourists. Giving female visitors a sense of security is of prime importance and for that, the squad will be very helpful,” superintendent of police, Narmada, Mahendra Bagadiya said.

“The squad is now even equipped with button cameras so that later on when allegations are made against the police, we can have evidence to counter them. It is gaining lot of success and we are also planning to emulate the model in other districts that fall under Vadodara range police,” inspector general of police, Vadodara range, Abhay Chudasama said.

The squad’s primary method of handling eve-teasers is by approaching their parents and family members and warn them of what consequences they would be facing if legal action is taken, like difficulty in getting passports, driving licenses or other certificates from the police department.

