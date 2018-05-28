Incidents Like Thoothukudi Will Keep Happening Till State-Corporate Nexus Is Not Curbed: Priya Pillai

Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu witnessed a gory massacre last week after police fired on several people demonstrating against a heavily polluting copper smelter run by Vedanta’s Sterlite, killing 13 and injuring many in the process.

“The massacre was of a piece with how the Indian state has long dealt with its citizens who challenge industrial projects that pollute their air, water and other resources,” writes social and environmental activist Priya Pillai for Scroll.

She adds, “Challenging the capitalist forces that destroy environment, livelihoods and resources, often with the state’s complicity, is a dangerous business.”

Priya has several examples to support her point of view. She explains, “Consider the continued repression that has been the fate of the Narmada Bachao Andolan; movements against the Tehri dam, the Kodaikanal Hindustan Unilever plant, Puthuvype gas terminal; or even the struggle for justice to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy.”

“It is not uncommon that ordinary people and activists protesting against environmental destruction are deprived of their life and liberty, and it barely registers in the national discourse,” Priya asserts.

She gives the example of Ramesh Agarwal and Kuni Sikaka, among others, as the people who have been at the receiving end of this injustice. Here is the story of Kuni as narrated by Priya:

“In May last year, the Odisha police barged into Kuni Sikaka’s home at Garota village in Rayagada and dragged her away. When the villagers tried to rescue the 20-year-old, the police personnel pointed guns at them. Sikaka was a community activist involved in the Dongria Kondh’s struggle against Vedanta’s plan to mine Odisha’s Niyamgiri hills, which the Adivasi community considers sacred.”

Priya further writes how instances of repression of protests and civic activism in India are on an increase. She shares, “According to a study conducted by Global Witness, an international non-profit that documents environmental and human rights abuses driven by the exploitation of natural resources and corruption, India has seen a significant increase in killings from heavy-handed policing and repression of protests and civic activism over the past few years.”

“Six such killings were recorded in 2015 and 16 in 2016, making India the fourth deadliest country for environmental and land defenders. Nearly half of the killings in 2016 happened during protests and police were the perpetrators in at least 10 cases. This spilling of blood has been accompanied by increasing criminalisation of and a crackdown on the civil society,” she adds.

Priya addresses the ugly truth as she writes, “It’s no secret that capitalist forces in India co-opt the state machinery to crack down on communities fighting to save their land and resources from wanton exploitation.”

How it is achieved is not so discrete as well and the government is at the very core of it. Priya shares, “In 2016, the central government controversially amended the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 to enable political parties to take corporate money, even from foreign firms, with little accountability, thereby exposing the Indian democracy to corporate lobbying.”

You’d be shocked to read about the outcomes of the policy amendments. “The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party received the largest pie of corporate donations from 2012-’13 to 2015-’16, amounting to Rs 705.81 crore while the opposition Congress took in Rs 198.16 crore.”

Priya blames the ruling party without mincing her words as she writes, “Consider how the BJP government has been bending over backwards to dilute the environmental regulatory framework.”

The methodology of breaking these protesters and their will is a well thought out one and there apparently exists an array of tactics to silence these land and environment defenders. “Death threats, arbitrary arrests, legal attacks, enforced disappearances, illegal surveillance, sexual assault and harassment, travel bans, foisting false cases, destroying crops and property are commonly used to break the will of protesting communities,” she shares.

Women environmentalists of late have been particularly targeted. Priya writes, “The intimidation of women activists comes with the additional element of sexual harassment, assault and character assassination. Their bodies are being increasingly used to repress them. Soni Sori and Kuni Sikaka are among the few names that we hear of but there are many women who have been repressed by the state, sexually assaulted and thrown in jail.”

While the atrocities keep increasing the perpetrators are seldom held accountable and even when they are, no strict actions are taken against them. “In most cases, the story ends with the suspension or transfer of a few functionaries. Investigations ordered under public pressure hardly ever lead to justice, when, that is, they are not mere eyewash,” Priya explains.

She, however, asserts that even if these perpetrators were held rightly accountable, the core of the problems lies somewhere else and that is the area that needs to be targeted.

“In any case, even if the state functionaries on the ground who repress and harm land and environmental defenders are prosecuted, it would not make much of a difference unless we break the state-corporate nexus that has this country in its grip – and bring the big players to account,” she concludes.

H/T: Scroll