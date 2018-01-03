In UP’s Baghpat, A Mother Was Gang-Raped Because Her Son Allegedly Eloped With A Girl

A Dalit family’s matriarch received a call on December 19 from their relative saying that their daughter had been missing from Ghaziabad and they suspect that she has eloped with the woman’s estranged son. The relative asked the family to meet them that day near a petrol pump which is around 50 km from their home in UP’s Baghpat.



The mother informed Indian Express, “They told us that their daughter had been missing from Ghaziabad along with my estranged elder son. They said that all of us will look for the two of them together.” The family agreed to meet them but only to unfold an ugly chapter of their life. The woman, her husband, younger son, and son-in-law were held hostage at a house in neighbouring Shamli’s Nojal village for six days from December 19 to December 25.

They were rescued by the police after the younger son managed to flee and reach Shamli police to inform them about the confinement of the family in Najol on December 25. “He reached the police station and informed us about the kidnapping and torture following which our teams reached the house and rescued them,” said Ajay Pal, SP, Shamli.

“An FIR against four people was lodged under IPC sections related to kidnapping, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation. They were in a state of shock and had been warned against informing police about the torture. A day later, the woman came forward and told us about the gang-rape. An FIR under sections of rape was lodged and one person, Bhopal Singh who is a former pradhan of the village, has been arrested. The others are still on the run,” added Pal.

According to police, the men were beaten up and their limbs were tied, and the woman was allegedly gang-raped and severely assaulted. The family says that the son who is accused of eloping had left their home five years ago and went to live at relative’s house in Sahibabad.

His father said that the family has absolutely no idea where their elder son is. He said, “My eldest son has left the house and he has not come home in five years. We don’t know what he does,”

The SHO of Thana Bhawan police station Shamli, Krishan Kumar, informed, “Apparently, the woman’s son and the eloped daughter were staying at the same relative’s house in Sahibabad. They went missing from there early December, according to a complaint lodged at Sahibabad police station.”

“Around 8 pm on December 19, when we reached the petrol pump, they forcibly took us in their vehicles to their house in Nojal. Once we reached the house, they made us strip. They beat us and kept us in separate rooms. They told us that they will not let us go till their daughter is found. They claimed that my eldest son has eloped with her from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad,” said the woman recalling those terrifying six days.

“They beat us black and blue. Haiwaniyat ki saari hadh paar kar di (they crossed all limits of barbarism),” said the husband.

He also states that they have been receiving calls from the accused to quash the police case. He says, “They are offering us money and asking us to quash the police case. We told them that even if you give us Rs 1 crore, we will not withdraw the case. We have expressed our concern to the police about security.”

H/T: Indian Express