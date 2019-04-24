In This Compelling Poem, Aija Mayrock Spills Out “The Truth About Being A Girl” In The Current Times

The world of social media and AI is one of constant surveillance and scrutiny. Sadly, more often than not, it is the women who are at the receiving end of the major part of this dissection.

In a recent collaboration with Feminist, best selling author, poet, and activist Aija Mayrock threw some light on the entire rhetoric of “being a girl” in the current times and all its taxing nuances through a compelling poem.

Opening the poem, she says, “People always say that the girls of this generation are so vain, why can’t they put their brains towards books instead of good looks? I used to blame girls too, be more than a perfect body with a pretty hairdo, and then I stepped out into the world. I opened my eyes to the truth about being a girl.”

Then she goes on bringing out the rampant misogyny around the world and how she often hears men saying things like, “I wanna pipe your sister someday” and “Her ass looks like a race car track with those stretch marks but at least it’s big like Kim K’s.” Then she goes on elucidating the difference between the kind of information that is fed into a girl and boy’s mind while growing up. “It breaks my heart for every girl growing up in this world,” she writes.

She then continues in exasperation, “And for anyone who thinks that this generation is so vain, it’s because us girls are held under a microscope day to day. It’s like beautiful doesn’t even exist unless we come across everything on the checklist.”

Speaking for all the women around her, Aija says that it literally feels like she is “stuck in between, growing up in a world that has taught her to look sexy, get a degree, maybe a rhinoplasty, but never, never disagree with misogyny.”

She then talks about how while a few out there might have been able to create a charade of equality, the truth is that to date women don’t even fully know what it means to be free. She says, “Equality is not just about calling someone out. Equality is education from classrooms to courtrooms to conference rooms and computer screens. It is using tech for good, for #MeToo, for movements. Equality is the truth, is strong voices, is breaking through the silence that exists because silence can’t exist if it is not tolerated.”

She thus goes on saying that the need right now is to take charge and change the world. “It is raising the next generation to know that not only does their voice matter but it will be heard,” she says.

Thus she wraps the poem by saying, “I may be a young lady but my dad always taught me to speak out and fight against the injustice of every kind. So here I am speaking out for all my ladies in the house. We will not stop the fight until we hold our rights for women of every colour, size, shape, sexual identity, and place in this world. And that is the truth about being a girl.”

Here’s the entire poem: