In The Panchubarahi Temple Of Odisha, Only Dalit Women Can Touch The Deities

I remember reading a poignantly jarring poem back in school in which a Dalit girl dies with the last wish of getting a flower from the nearby temple which her family is not allowed to enter. The poem has haunted me since. Years later, reading about a temple in Odisha where only Dalit women are allowed to touch the deities, I feel a sense of purgation.

In the Panchubarahi village temple in Satabhaya village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, only female priestesses from the Sabar caste are allowed to carry out the rituals and only women can touch the idols of the deities.

Sibendra Bhanjdeo, the scion of the erstwhile Rajkanika zamindari and chief trustee of the temple, shares the story behind the tradition: “Legend has it that a male Brahmin priest once saw the deities unclothed, and was cursed to become a stone. Thereafter, women were roped in to conduct daily rituals and no man could touch the idols. The tradition had been carried on since.”

Four priestesses have to conduct the daily rituals on a rotational basis for 15 days each. Janaki is one of them. She shares: “We are descendants of Jara Sabar, who accidentally shot an arrow and took Krishna’s life.” A repentant Jara Sabar is said to have become an ardent devotee, worshipping a piece of Krishna’s body. Janaki adds, “For our community, performing puja for Krishna is not new.”

Janaki’s husband takes immense pride in the fact that his wife is the temple’s priestess. He says: “It is an honour to be Janaki’s husband. Our family takes immense pride in her being a priestess and it elevates our social status.”

Another priestess Sujata shares: “Our husbands can enter the temple, but cannot touch the deities. They collect fruits and flowers from devotees and hand them to us to offer to the goddesses.”

Everything about the Satabhaya village and Panchubarahi temple challenge the tradition as we know it. The priestesses of the temple are not expected to chant difficult rhymes or dress up in some particular manner. “We just seek the blessings of our deities for the devotees who come here,” shares Janaki.

Four families were chosen by the former kings of this zamindari to look after the temple and its deities. The tradition is thus continuing and the priestess-hood is assigned to the eldest daughters-in-law of these families.

