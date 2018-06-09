In The Book ‘Priyanka Chopra The Dark Horse’, Author Highlights Her Ability To Rise From The Ashes

Priyanka Chopra, today, is not only a name popular in India but has International recognition. A star who has taken over the world with her hardwork, talent, and confidence. Conquering two parts of the world doesn’t come on a platter, it takes undying determination, which Miss Chopra has never had a dearth of.

She has been in the industry for almost two decades now and everybody who has known her and been a part of her journey is acquainted with Chopra’s ability to rise like a phoenix. This and many more inspirational incidents have been chronicled in Bharathi S Pradhan’s ‘Priyanka Chopra The Dark Horse’.

It’s not a biopic. It’s a tribute to the actor’s determination, hardwork, inspiring strength of coming back after every fall. The 219-page book by Pradhan documents 35-year-old Chopra’s journey from winning Miss World pageant in 2000 to her rise-fall-rise in Hindi cinema and the most recent foray into Hollywood.

Pradhan tells Scroll, “This is not a biography of Priyanka Chopra by any means. It is just a story of a very, very inspirational winner. Also, it is not about how old the person is or the number of years he or she has been around, but about what she has to tell.”

She adds, “I just found her entire journey so inspiring. There have been so many setbacks in her life, but she has tackled each one of those so successfully. Where anybody else in her place would have either given up or stumbled or fallen, she is someone who would fall but get up and come back for the next round. It is the person that she is and her journey that made me want to write this book.”

Affirming Chopra’s tough journey, former president of The Times of India, Pradeep Guha, tells in the book, “Priyanka didn’t have it easy at any stage.” Prateek had spotted, nurtured, and watched the Bareilly girl slowly captivate the world with her talent.

Guha shares the incident from pageant days, where almost everybody was apprehensive of Priyanka being a part of it. He adds, “Discovered in the sense, yes, in the year 1999, we were looking for contestants for the 2000 beauty pageant. Priyanka came in as a potential candidate from the North Region, actually from Bareilly. I remember the panel of judges didn’t think much of her. I mean if I had just left it to the panel, perhaps she would not have come through.”

Not only during the pageant, in fact, people weren’t much happy when she stood runner-up in the pageant. Guha shares, “In fact, even after Priyanka won the Miss India World title, I remember a lot of my friends in the fashion and glamour industry told me, ‘Yeh kaisi kaali kalooti tum logon ne chuni (Who’s this dark girl you guys have chosen)?’ Those were the words I’d hear and I’d say, ‘Nahin yaar, is mein kuch baat hai (Not quite true, she’s got something in her).’”

Priyanka is one actor who has never held herself back from choosing the road never taken. At a very early stage of her career, she chose to play a negative character in Aitraaz (2004) and the experimentation never stopped. Fashion, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi are a few such examples.

According to Hrithik Roshan, the reason for Chopra’s unmatched success is her sheer determination, painful hardwork, and impressive self-dependency. “I have never known her to seek validation or recognition for how hard she works,” states Hrithik in the book. “Priyanka always came across as a fun person, always cheerful. And amazingly spontaneous as an actor. Painfully hard working, without being pretentious about it. She, I assume, was taught by her parents to never allow herself to be seen as needy or dependent or weak. This quality of hers struck me as something out of the ordinary for a girl, hell, even for a guy those days,” he adds.

Rejections and failures never had much power to pull back Chopra from achieving what she aimed for. And, hence she is where she is today. Pradhan quips, “I think her story is the blueprint for success and winning.” She adds, “Read the book and learn how to get up after every stumble. That stumble may even be a fall, even if it is, just get up, dust yourself and get ready for the next round. It requires a whole lot of courage. It requires a whole lot of good luck for sure, but without that accompanying courage, the luck is not going to work.”

H/T: Scroll