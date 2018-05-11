In Raazi, Alia Bhatt Will Break Your Heart With Her Patriotism Without Yelling In Your Face

Patriotism is a touchy subject these days, and films like Border have taught us that until you scream your love for your country in someone’s face, it means nothing. Meghna Gulzar stays far away from this kind of chest-thumping nationalism in Raazi, which is precisely why the movie strikes a chord.

When a woman is cast as a spy in any film, her character is almost always overtly sexual and femme fatale-ish. That’s not Sehmat, played by Alia Bhatt, in Raazi. She is a sensitive DU student who is one day told by her father that she will be an Indian spy in Pakistan after marrying Iqbal, played by Vicky Kaushal, a Pakistani army officer. A little parental manipulation and training later, Sehmat is the younger daughter-in-law of an influential military family in Pakistan.

From that point on, you are constantly worried about Sehmat. She has several close calls, and every time she manages to pull through you heave a sigh of relief with her. Alia has played her role with such conviction that your heart in your mouth for the better part of the film because hers is too. She is not a trained agent, so none of it comes naturally to her. She cries every time she does something terrible or lies to her husband. And oh the crying. Alia cries and feels bad several times, and every time she does, often softly so no one can hear her, and you can feel her heart breaking. These crying shots are some of Alia’s best work in the film. And it’s realistic to see that someone who was saving a squirrel a few months ago is still the same person and hasn’t turned into a killing machine just because she’s now a spy, a nuance most espionage films don’t get.

Another point for Meghna is that she humanizes the ‘enemy’. It’s not that simple, but at the end of the day, Pakistanis are doing exactly what Indians are doing for their country, but of course, we don’t see it that way. Sehmat’s in-laws are all good people, they treat her well, they’re loving and welcoming, and she has great chemistry with her husband, which makes what’s happening all the more heartbreaking.

The supporting cast is brilliant, especially Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat, the latter playing a poker-faced intelligence agent who trains Alia with nonchalant compassion. But the star of the film is, of course, Alia, who measures every single emotion and expression that Sehmat feels and sings Ae Watan with such passion that even the most jaded millennial will feel patriotic.

Surrounded by men trying to save their nations, this one barely 20-year-old woman, who is told to always smile like a good nayi bahu during her training (a twist to the femme fatale angle), runs the show and steals it. This one’s a win for Meghna Gulzar, and most importantly, Alia Bhatt.

