In Order To Raise Awareness Against Plastic Pollution, 3 Women To Row 3000 Miles Across The Atlantic

Every year Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge organizes an annual race where the participants have to row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic. This year three working women Jessica Rego (28), Susan Ronaldson (41) and Caroline Wilson (31) are preparing to race against 30 teams around the world. But not just to win but to challenge the everyday use of disposable plastic.

Though they don’t have any prior experience in rowing, this female trio – better known as Status Row – will be rowing for seven weeks, 12 hours a day, for 3,000 miles across the Atlantic, in December this year. They will be raising awareness against the plastic pollution killing the oceans.

Although they come from different backgrounds their enthusiasm for environmental conservation is the common factor. They want to “bridge the gap between awareness and action when it comes to plastic pollution, and spread the word to refuse, reduce, reuse and recycle”.

“Our mission isn’t about cleaning up – it is about turning off the tap. Raising awareness that we must stop plastic going into the oceans,” Ronaldson, Director of Engagement and Change at the National Audit Office, said.

“Already the oceans are filled with at least 165 million tonnes of plastic and that is increasing by 8 million tonnes a year. If we do nothing there will be more plastic in the oceans than fish by 2050,” added Ronaldson.

“We’re encouraging everyone to question their use of plastic, especially single use. By swapping out the big four – plastic bottles, coffee cups, bags and straws – one person can reduce their lifetime plastic use drastically,” says Rego, who is a marketing manager for a small company called Fintech.

But the task of surviving in the ocean for two months is a challenge, as in 2011, Caroline was diagnosed with acute transverse myelitis, where she couldn’t move or feel her arms and upper body. “It’s difficult to explain but even today my arms tire quickly and struggle to repeat certain movements without my shoulder moving in uncomfortable and unnatural ways,” she said.

On the other hand, Ronaldson had epilepsy five years ago and could barely function.

Now they are training hard for their upcoming adventure, with Olympic silver medalist Guin Batten teaching the women rowing drills and are also building up their stamina with a ‘lot of squats and push-ups’.

They also plan on raising 20,000 GBP for UK’s leading marine charity, the Marine Conservation Society (MCS), which works to make seas healthy and pollution-free.

