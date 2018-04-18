In Naxal-Affected Balige Village, Teacher Leena Mathais Travels 6km Every day For Her Only Student

Have you ever heard of a school where there is only one teacher and her lone student? No? Well, then you haven’t heard of the Government Lower Primary School in Naxal-affected Balige village in the Mudigere taluk. Or met Leena Mathais, the only teacher here, who without a regular bus service finds it hard to reach the school.

“I have been going through this ordeal since I was posted here in 2016,” Leena said.

From Horanadu to the village there exists no bus service so Ms. Mathais requests strangers for a lift, staying back at the midday meal worker’s house when she finds none.

Since the school was established in 1988, there has been a steady decline in the number of students. Of the four students last year, two have passed out and the other two have enrolled in a residential school at Horanadu.

“Houses are scattered in the Malnad region. Students have to walk for about 3-4 km to reach the school. Some parents have admitted their children to private schools in Horanadu that run buses for students. Many send their children to government-run hostels,” said P. B. Prakash, a farmer in the Balige village.

It was Manikantha, 7, the son of an agriculture laborer, who joined Class 1 this year becoming her sole student. “When I reach the school and open the doors, I hardly find people nearby. Till the boy [her sole student] comes to school, I have to be alone in the building,” she said. “The school functions for one student. I cook food for him every day,” said Prasanamma, who had been working as a midday meal worker at the school for 15 years.

To keep him from feeling lonely, she tries to keep him engaged with the children at the neighboring Anganwadi center, where the attendance is no better with merely 3-4 students.

The issue was brought to the notice of Chikkamagaluru Zilla Panchayat CEO C. Satyabhama on her recent visit to the village. “I listened to their problems, but I was not in a position to give them any assurances. We will definitely address the issue,” she said.

H/T: The Hindu