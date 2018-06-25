In ‘Nanette’, Comedian Hannah Gadsby Is Breaking Genre, Stereotypes, And Our Hearts

When was the last time you cried while watching a stand-up special? It might seem like an odd question, but it will make perfect sense once you watch Hannah Gadsby’s Netflix special Nanette.

Early on in the show, Hannah says that she wants to quit comedy. “I have a built a career out of self-deprecating humour, and I simply will not do that anymore. Not to myself or anybody who identifies with me,” she says. “It’s not humility. It’s humiliation.” Many people from marginalised communities will identify with this sentiment. This habit of making fun of yourself as a defense mechanism is somehow inbuilt in them, a habit Hannah understands because she identifies as a woman, and she identifies as gay.

While she begins her show with jokes and little anecdotes that are funny (in hindsight, for her), she soon starts dissecting them. A joke has a punchline, but if it’s from her life, it has a beginning, a middle, and an end. And sometimes, she says, she removes the end to make the story funny. Not anymore. That’s when the energy shifts in the room. She talks about her art history degree and how Picasso, a genius, was also a raging misogynist who “fucked an underage girl.” She answers the question everyone is so scared of, “In this era of Me Too and Time’s Up, should we separate the art from the artist?” But that’s the easy stuff. People are still laughing.

When she starts questioning straight white men (“persecuting” them, in her words), there is silence. In an interview with Vulture, she said, “The only people I don’t reach on a very personal level are straight white men. They don’t really need another entertainer dedicated for them exclusively, so they’re fine.”

And then comes her fury. Throughout the show, it felt like she was preparing the audience for it, but they weren’t catching on until she was just screaming her guts out. Through stories, not jokes, on the homophobia, physical and sexual abuse, and trauma she suffered in her life, Hannah Gadsby broke comedy, and she’s currently breaking the internet. She’s been a successful comedian in Australia and the UK for years, but she’s suddenly being called “a major new voice in comedy who also attacks comedy” by The New York Times. But she deserves all this praise, and then some, because like she says, “There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has rebuilt herself.”

Hannah wrote this show before Hollywood blew up with the allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Did she predict the future or was she just writing her truth, which resembled the truth of many other women and LGBT people, that was ignored for far too long? The comedy special has been resonating with people across the world for exactly this reason. Because the male world of comedy had been ignoring other people for far too long. At one point in her show, while talking about Monica Lewinsky, she says, “Maybe if comedians had done their job properly and made fun of the man who abused his power, perhaps we’d have a middle-aged woman with an appropriate amount of experience in the White House rather than, as we do, a man who openly admitted to sexually assaulting vulnerable young women because he could.”

This fury, this anger, this rage has never been showcased in this manner in a ‘comedy special’. By the end of the show, you can tell that Hannah is spent, she’s exhausted, as we all are, but she’s still angry. She also knows that she hasn’t given the room permission to laugh. “This tension, it’s yours. I am not helping you anymore, because this tension is what not-normals carry inside of them all the time, because it is dangerous to be different.”

In the Vulture interview, she spoke about the difficulty of performing this show, which she has done live several times and will continue to do for a while. “I am basically reliving trauma, quite significant trauma, every night. I’ve had psychiatrists and psychologists reach out to me over the course of the 18 months I’ve been touring, saying ‘Nobody’s done this, we don’t know what you’re possibly doing to yourself.’ It’s like an extreme form of CBT, or neurobiological rewiring, or something like that. It’s never easy to perform. It has not gotten easier on the stage. I’ve really upset audiences, and I can feel that. That affects me in turn. I believe that’s just called empathy.”

Her story is now our story, that’s what she says. And she does a damn good job of telling it. In these times, in this world, we owe to ourselves to watch Nanette.

