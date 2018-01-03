In Landmark Move, Iceland Becomes 1st Country To Mandate Equal Pay For Equal Work For Men & Women

Same task, same results and yet a woman makes less than her male colleague – a gender disparity that refuses to end. But Iceland, in a landmark decision, has become the first country that has constituted a law that fights this very discrimination by penalizing companies that don’t offer pay parity.



Under this law, companies and government agencies with 25 or more employees will have to obtain government certification of their equal-pay policies. Failure to follow this law will result in heavy fines.

“The legislation is basically a mechanism that companies and organizations… evaluate every job that’s being done, and then they get a certification after they confirm the process if they are paying men and women equally,” said Dagny Osk Aradottir Pind, a board member of the Icelandic Women’s Rights Association.

“I think that now people are starting to realize that this is a systematic problem that we have to tackle with new methods,” she added.

Already on the top of the list of countries striving to close the gender gap across different sectors, Iceland has been ranked as the most gender-equal country by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for the past nine years. Iceland stands strong by its pledge of erasing the gender pay gap by 2022.

