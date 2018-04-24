In Just Five Days, 2930 Children Have Been Re-united With Their Families By The Delhi Police

As per the records of Ministry of Women and Child Development, 2,42,938 children had been missing between 2012 and 2017. Giving a ray of hope to the grieving families of these children, the Delhi police has traced 2930 missing children in just five days, with the help of a facial recognition system (FRS) software that they are using on a trial basis.

For the last two years the organization Bachpan Bachao Andolan had been working towards this software and on April 5, 2018, with an intervention by the Delhi High Court, the Delhi Police ran a pilot programme of the software. Within 5 days, they managed to reunite 2930 missing children with their families.

“India currently has almost 2 lakh missing children and about 90,000 lodged in various child care institutions. It is almost impossible for anyone manually go through photographs to match the children. Therefore the FRS, which aids in making the match, is being promoted by Bachpan Bachao Andolan,” said Bhuwan Ribhu, from Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

“It is immaterial whether other police departments use the software or not. Even if one department has this software, then running it through all their databases, under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, will throw up the requisite results, which can be shared with the other departments,” he added.

