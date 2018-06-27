In Isheeta’s Musical, Tagore Characters Are Modernised With Sex And The City Quotes

Rabindranath Tagore’s fictional characters have travelled forward in time as his classical muses get all spiced up with the contemporary world by fusion singer, writer, and director Isheeta Ganguly in her musical play Three Women.

In her new modern musical show, Three Women, singer-writer-director Isheeta Ganguly develops a whole new interpretation by marrying the themes of Tagore and Sex And The City together. Of the three women, two are fictional characters from Tagore’s literature – Charulata from The Broken Nest (Nastanirh) and Bimala from The Home and the World (Ghare Baire) and one is a real-life character from Tagore’s life – Kadambari Devi.

While Charulata is beautiful, bored, and intelligent, Bimala is devoted and traditional. On the other hand, Kadambari is Tagore’s childhood friend, muse, possibly his one great love, and sister-in-law. It is said that Kadambari’s suicide had a lifelong impact on Tagore and his writings.

These ladies from the 19th century are recreated as modern characters blending in with the modern world through American television series Sex and the City‘s quotes in Isheeta’s play. Here, Kadambari is reimagined as a Carrie Bradshaw-like central character, who guides, counsels, and sometimes shakes up Charulata and Bimala, whose worlds are consumed by the men they love.

Isheeta is a management consultant-turned-artist who has grown up in America but has always had roots in Kolkata. She began performing fusion music in her teenage years and is widely popular for combining the classic and the contemporary world in her play ‘Three Women’.

Talking about the women in her play, she tells Vogue India, “These are women leading lives of quiet desperation, and they are falling apart because of what the men in their lives are doing. So this ghost from the future is telling them ‘Girl, pick yourself up and emerge stronger’. It’s about the struggles we all experience within.”

The conversation in the musical is relevant, and the treatment is dramatic, and so it matches wavelength with the modern-day audience. There are dance performances, set to music composed by Pritam and Ronit Chatterjee, as well as songs by Tagore—all performed by Ganguly.

The show has received a lot of Bollywood support, with the opening narration done by actors such as Raveena Tandon, Lisa Haydon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Nandita Das. “Most people don’t know Tagore’s work or his women, so for me, this has been the best challenge—to take a classic tale and bring it into a modern, sexy and accessible platform so that people can understand,” says Ganguly.

H/T: Vogue India