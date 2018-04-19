In Hope Of A More Inclusive Music Industry, Jwala Releases Their First All-Women Compilation ‘Now’

Mumbai-based collective Jwala came into existence last year when a bunch of self-taught internet-raised musicians got together to form a community that would indulge in producing nothing but original music.

In an interaction with Homegrown, Brij Dalvi, one of the eight young producers, talked about he beginning of Jwala’s journey, tracing to a REProduce Listening Room session in April last year, where he and his fellow producers – artist Palash Kothari (Sparkle & Fade), sound engineer and producer Apurv Agrawal (Cowboy and Sailor Man), Ayush Jajoria (who goes by the artist name Ayush), Nikunj Patel (Moebius), Veer Kowli (who goes as chrms), Karan Kanchan and Rohan Sinha (Dolorblind), churned the idea to provide a platform for upcoming talent in the electronic music spectrum.

“It was Palash, aka Sparkle & Fade, and a member of that serendipitous jam session, who had floated the idea of starting a collective. And a Facebook group, a WhatsApp group and fervent planning later, we released our first compilation,” shared Brij (Three Oscillators and zzz). Each of the members had harboured a ‘collective frustration’ for the monotonous music that was being played at venues and gigs between 2014 and 2016, and Jwala is a response to that.

But what they weren’t prepared for was the response to it. The compilation was picked up by Indian music blogs and websites, and producers from across the country sent in their demos to Jwala, hoping to find a place on their next compilation. Since then, the collective has evolved into a platform that celebrates the diversity of ‘underground alternative’ music. The curation of each compilation, Brij said, is based on that fact that “We’re suckers for originality.”

Having released seven tracks, they recently released their eighth compilation ‘Now’, which has more to do with curating incredible Indian music talent than anything else. Now is Jwala’s first all-women release, which went up on Soundcloud on April 6, and has only added to Jwala becoming the go-to source for the country’s freshest music.

A tribute to inclusivity in the truest sense of the word, Now celebrates talented Indian female musicians who are becoming a part of the country’s exponentially growing independent music landscape. It features emerging musicians and producers from the subcontinent like Aditi Ramesh, RDKL (Radha Priya), Heedless (Uvika Wahi) and Gaya (Gaya Tideman). “As with the previous compilations, Now consists of fresh tunes from emerging artists that we think deserve a platform, and aims to showcase these tunes to a growing audience,” said Brij.

Jwala hopes that the release will encourage more and more women, producers and musicians, to be a part of what may be perceived as a slightly intimidating ‘boys’ club. “We wanted to reach out to women to help us start balancing out participation. Sometimes seeing a gender skew in any field can give people the impression that male heavy groups are unapproachable for women but this compilation was our way of saying that male or female, we don’t care. Give us great music and that’s about it,” the collective had earlier told Rolling Stone India.

Listen to the compilation here.

