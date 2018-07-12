In Her Upcoming Show, Reese Witherspoon To Celebrate “Women Who Created Their Unique Path To Success”

Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon is soon going to enter the world of unscripted television with her interview show “Shine On With Reese”. It will be a half-hour series where she’ll be seen interviewing successful women who beat the odds to be where they are today and it will be aired on Witherspoon’s own VOD (video on demand) channel.

Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company is launching its own subscription channel on DirecTV, so from next week subscribers will be able to watch weekly episodes of her new show.

The show premieres on July 17 and will celebrate “the stories of extraordinary women who have created their own unique paths to success.” Witherspoon, as the host, will have conversations with them regarding “their perspectives on ambition, work, family and hopes for the future.” And the list of women to appear on the show is already pretty impressive, with Witherspoon’s “Wrinkle In Time” director Ava DuVernay, Pink, Dolly Parton, America Ferrera and Kacey Musgraves.

“I am thrilled to have such like-minded, creative collaborators at AT&T to help Hello Sunshine pursue our mission of elevating and showcasing the voices of women that we have such admiration and respect for,” Witherspoon said.

