In Her Recently-Launched YouTube Special, Priyanka Chopra Learns Life Lessons From Three Inspirational Women

With more than 750,000 views, Priyanka Chopra’s recently launched If I Could Tell You Just One Thing is being much appreciated by the audience. In the half-hour special, we saw Priyanka conversing with three inspirational women- rapper-turned-actress Awkwafina, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

“I guess getting married really made me think about what a next chapter is… What I’m excited about is meeting all of these people I’m going to meet, and asking them, ‘What would be the one thing you want to tell me?’,” Priyanka said in the intro of her special.

The first person we see is Simone Biles, who talked about the importance of therapy in today’s generation and her experience with abuse. All three women were asked by Priyanka to give her one crucial piece of advice that she needs, on which Biles adviced her to trust herself and endeavor to do one thing every day that terrifies her.

Awkwafina shared with Priyanka a piece of advice that her grandmother had once given her. “Life is a series of up and downs. When you’re up the only way is down and when you’re down the only way is up.”

During her chat with Diane von Furstenberg, Priyanka tried her very first wrap dress designed by Diane back in 1974. Sharing with Priyanka a rather relatable piece of advice, she said: “The most important relationship in life, is the one you have with yourself and it’s important to prioritise that.”

H/T: Vogue