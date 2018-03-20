In Her Memoir, Congress MP’s Wife Nisha Jose Alleges She Was Harassed By An MLA’s Son

In her recently published book ‘The Other Side of This Life‘, Nisha Jose, wife of Kottayam MP Jose Mani, and daughter-in-law of Congress leader KM Mani has said that she was harassed during her train journey in 2012.

She wrote that while she was waiting at the railway station, a man introduced himself to her. He also sat next to her during the train journey and talked continuously even though she dropped polite hints that she was very sleepy, but he “went on and on.”

“I discreetly went to the TTR (ticket examiner) and expressed my plight, requesting him to help me out by getting this ‘gentleman’ to leave my seat,” she said in her book.

The official said, “If this ‘gentleman’ is anything like his father, I dare not intervene.”

After this, she said that she sat in her seat, hugging her knees close to her, sitting as far back as she could.

“Occasionally his hand would accidentally brush past my toes as he shifted his position. And every time he did so accidentally, I was uncomfortable and felt violated. I firmly asked him to leave. However, my decency made me explain that I had to get off the train in just two hours or so, considerately making no mention of his impropriety,” she said in the book.

While in her narration she neither mentioned the name of her harasser nor the date of her journey, Shone George, son of P C George, MLA, has lodged a complaint against her on 17 March. He alleged that through her memoir she is carrying out a planned propaganda through social media to defame him by presenting him as her harasser.

He has claimed that he has never travelled with Nisha or humiliated her. He wants the truth to be found and has demanded that the incident mentioned in the book goes through an independent probe.

H/T: The Quint